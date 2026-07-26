A Tottenham insider feels a Premier League rival were never going to land Djed Spence as they “only spend 50 pence on right-backs.”

There’s a lot of speculation over Spence’s future this summer. It’s been suggested he’s not going to be a fixture in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans and Tottenham are therefore willing to sell for the right price.

That’s expected to be near £40million, after some outlets suggested £25million.

Everton, Liverpool and Inter Milan are among the clubs linked, and Spurs insider John Wenham feels the Toffees have no chance of paying the required fee for Spence.

He told Tottenham News: “What’s interesting about that [link with Inter Milan], normally you’d just write that off, but Spence actually had a year or half a year on loan at Genoa in Italy, and seemed to enjoy the experience.

“Therefore, I give it a lot more credence than I normally would this sort of rumour.

“I’m pleased to see the reported price tag has gone right up, even for the Italian teams. They’re talking about £30million, and Tottenham wanting £42m.

“I’ve said all along, I never saw him going to Everton because they only spend 50 pence on right-backs. They have done for three decades, so I never ever saw that happening.

“Inter Milan could happen, and I think that would be a prestigious and good move for Djed, but from my point of view, we should never be selling him.”

Seamus Coleman was long a fixture of Everton’s side at right-back, and therefore the club haven’t had to spend big there for quite time, but they now have a shortage in the position.

Wenham wants to see Udogie sold

At Tottenham, Wenham wants Destiny Udogie sold so that Spence – who can play both left and right-back – can be the starter on the left side.

He said: “Based on what he’s done for England, [Spence] should be our starting left-back.

“You’d have Pedro Porro on the left [right], you’d have Djed on the right [left], and Andy Robertson also on the left, and it would be Udogie that I’d look to move on.

“I think Udogie is a good player, but he is always injured. Personally, I don’t think Spence should be being sold, and I’d rather the Italian left than Spence.”

It was revealed in June that Tottenham had no intention of sanctioning the sale of Udogie, but that was before Spence added credit to his account with some great World Cup performances.

Whether the club change their tune on which of their left-back options should be sold remains to be seen, but there certainly seems a case for Spence sticking around.

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