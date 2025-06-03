United have been told to pay the same for Mbeumo as they did Cunha

Manchester United have reportedly been told that they must match the fee paid for Matheus Cunha to land a Premier League star who is ‘more proven’ than the Brazilian.

United are showing positive signs of being able to turn around an awful season in which they finished 15th in the Premier League this term. Though they lost to ASEAN All-Stars in their first post-season tour match, things are heading in the right direction elsewhere.

They have already confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves – the attacker was directly involved in 21 top-flight goals last term.

Another attacking signing beckons, after it was revealed Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo ‘wants to join’ United, who are set to open talks for him.

It’s been stated the Bees could ask for a ‘higher fee’ from United, and what sort of fee that is has now been revealed.

Indeed, The i Paper reports the London club wants to earn ‘in excess’ of £55million, and they have a basis for asking for north of that fee.

It is felt that Mbeumo is a ‘more proven’ Premier League player than Cunha, so a similar fee to what was paid for him – £62.5million – is seen as ‘realistic’.

Cunha has been directly involved in 42 goals in 82 Premier League games, while Mbeumo’s tally currently stands at 72 goals and assists in 136 games.

At the moment, the report states no contact has been made between United and Brentford, which is in line with other outlets.

However, United have been given a warning about Mbeumo’s price. It’s said that unless they pay the required fee, the transfer will ‘drag on all summer’.

That Brentford never settled for less than they wanted for Ivan Toney suggests they’re ready to be stern and get their asking price.

If United can’t agree a fee with the Bees, they could open themselves up to a hijack, given they’re yet to make contact, while Newcastle’s interest remains, per the report, and they have funds available for the right player.

With that said, the Magpies are yet to make contact for Mbeumo, but that does not mean they will just stand by as United potentially struggle to finance a deal.

