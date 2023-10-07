Prem star on Arsenal radar ‘too good’ for his club and Bent ‘hoping’ Gunners snap him up

Darren Bent believes Pedro Neto is “too good” to be playing for Wolves and he’s “hoping” Arsenal manage to snap him up amid their interest in him.

It’s been a stellar start to the season for Neto, who missed the majority of the last campaign through injury. After seven Premier League games, the winger has scored once and assisted four times.

Wolves have only scored three league goals this season that Neto hasn’t been directly involved in. A lot of people had them to go down before the season, but they’re currently 15th, with the Portuguese a big factor in that.

However, there’s a chance that he might not be playing for the Molineux outfit for long, as Bent is hopeful Arsenal can snare him, after being asked if Neto is too good for Wolves.

“Yeah, he’s too good. I’m hoping Arsenal get him because he is fantastic, he’s good,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

The Gunners have been linked with Neto, and have reportedly made contact regarding a move, and are in a stronger position than Manchester United, as they have more money to spend.

Another man they’re on the tail of is Ivan Toney, who Bent also feels would thrive at a higher level than he’s playing at with Brentford.

“Ivan Toney could definitely play a level up,” he added.

“Too good [for Brentford] is a bit harsh – could he play in the Champions League? 100 per cent.”

The striker bagged 20 Premier League goals last season, and the Gunners’ interest on the back of that highlights how they feel he’s ready to step up.

Of course, they are in the Champions League, and if they remain in that competition next season and Toney is to join, it’ll be his first taste of European football.

He seems perfectly capable of making that step up, though there might be some level of rust since he won’t be able to play until January.

In any case, both Toney and Neto could be great additions to a side that is continuously improving under Mikel Arteta.

