Prem striker tells Chelsea they’ve made huge mistake, ‘missing’ big piece after transfer decision

Callum Wilson thinks Chelsea have made a mistake in letting Romelu Lukaku go out on loan again as they are “missing” what he would bring to the side.

Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge did not go the way the club would have planned for it to. They’d have hoped for a lot of impact to justify paying a £97.5million fee to Inter Milan.

But the Belgian scored just eight league goals in the 2021/22 season, and a year after the huge move, he was back at Inter, albeit on loan.

After a number of Chelsea forwards were moved on this summer, Lukaku could have potentially had a role back at his parent club this season, but he was loaned out again, this time to Roma.

In seven games for his new side, the forward has scored five times; all the Chelsea squad put together have scored seven times in seven Premier League games this season, and they’ve failed to score in three games.

With that being said, Premier League striker Wilson believes Lukaku would do the job that the Blues need of someone.

“The kind of striker I am talking about [that Chelsea need]. He’s not going to play pretty football. But he will bully defenders and stick the ball into the back of the net,” he said on Footballer’s Football.

“I think they still have Lukaku on their books. It is incredible because he is an out-and-out goalscorer.

“Ultimately, that’s what Chelsea are missing. They scored five [seven] goals this season I see. That’s unlike Chelsea with the money that they spent.”

Indeed, the Blues should be better than an 11th-placed side after all the money they’ve spent in the past few transfer windows. When they shipped out the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz this summer, they could have kept Lukaku.

However, they opted to sign Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The former was injured before he was able to play, though the latter is admittedly yet to find his feet.

Perhaps Nkunku can bring Chelsea an injection of goals when he returns and their current woes will be forgotten about.

However, there is a case to be made that a striker that’s on the books and is banging them in elsewhere in Lukaku could be doing that for the Blues.

READ MORE: Savage calls Arsenal-Man City: Premier League Predictions Week 7 vs F365, Tipstrr, TEAMTalk