Ivan Toney reportedly likes the prospect of joining Tottenham, as he’s ‘desperate’ to have the opportunity to challenge for European silverware, and is also keen on staying in London.

Toney has been linked with essentially every big club in England over the past couple of years. That he bagged 20 Premier League goals in 2022/23 did no harm to his chances of gaining a transfer.

A return of four goals in 17 games last season after returning from a ban was not the best, but an assist to help England into the Euro quarter-finals helped to stoke the fire yet again.

Links to big sides such as Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal remain, and it appears Toney himself has chosen the former.

Toney wants Tottenham move

Indeed, according to GIVEMESPORT, the Brentford striker likes the prospect of joining Spurs for two reasons.

Firstly, he likes the prospect of competing for European silverware, which is something that they can offer, in the Europa League, having finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

And the second thing is that Toney would like to be able to stay in London, rather than relocate elsewhere.

While Arsenal and Chelsea are both able to offer the same as Tottenham, it’s said the latter have emerged as the most likely spot, despite the fact that they’d need to sell Richarlison before buying.

It’s said Toney wants to join a club with regular European prospects, and the Blues missed out on Europe last season. While they’d hope that was a one-off, with big squad changes constantly occurring, it’s unclear how likely that is at the moment.

What’s more, both Chelsea and Arsenal have other options up top in the current transfer market – the former have eyes on Victor Osimhen, while the north London outfit are trying to get Viktor Gyokeres.

Toney may therefore be aware that Tottenham would be the easiest place to move.

While he wants the switch, Brentford might be less accommodating, despite the fact they’ll lose the striker for nothing next summer if he does not pen a new deal.

New Bees striker Igor Thiago has already sustained an injury that will keep him out for a while, and as such, it’s said Toney is likely to stay if his club can help it.

