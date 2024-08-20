Premier League stats: Bukayo Saka leads three metrics as new Everton signing impresses

Jason Soutar
Premier League stat leaders Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland and Tim Iroegbunam
Premier League stat leaders Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland and Tim Iroegbunam

The 2024/25 season has kicked off, so here are some lovely statistics for you to enjoy. We have leaders across a mammoth 28 metrics.

Stats come courtesy of FBRef, with a little help from the official Premier League website.

 

Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League this season?

20 players – 1

 

Who has made the most assists in the Premier League this season?

14 players – 1

 

Who has the most xG (goals) in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 1.2 (0)
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 1.0 (1)
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 1.0 (1)
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 0.9 (1)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 0.9 (0)
Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 0.8 (1)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 0.8 (1)

 

Who has taken the most shots (on target) in the Premier League this season?

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7 (3)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 6 (3)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5 (3)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 5 (2)
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) – 5 (1)
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 5 (1)
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 5 (1)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 5 (0)

 

Who has the most big chances missed in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2
Ben Brereton Diaz (Southampton) – 2
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 2
22 players – 1

 

Who has been called offside the most times in the Premier League this season?

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – 4
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 2
Casemiro (Man Utd) – 2
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) – 2
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2
Sam Szmodics (Ipswich) – 2
24 players – 1

 

Who has made the most key passes in the Premier League this season?

Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 6
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – 4
Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 4
16 players – 3

👉 Top 10 creators in the Premier League

 

Who has made the most progressive passes in the Premier League this season?

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 15
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 13
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – 11
Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 11
Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd) – 9
Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 9
Seven players – 8

 

Who has made the most passes into attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 6
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5
James Maddison (Tottenham) – 4
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 4
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 4

 

Who has made the most tackles in the Premier League this season?

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 9
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) – 8
Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 8
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 6
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6
Brennan Johnson (Tottenham) – 6
Mateo Kovacic (Man City) – 6
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 5
Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 5
Sam Morsy (Ipswich) – 5
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 5

👉 Every completed Premier League transfer this summer

 

Who has made the most interceptions in the Premier League this season?

Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 5
Mario Lemina (Wolves) – 5
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 4
Josko Gvardiol (Man City) – 4
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 4
James Tarkowski (Everton) – 4

 

Who has made the most clearances in the Premier League this season?

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 10
Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) – 9
Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) – 8
Jacob Greaves (Ipswich) – 8
Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester) – 8
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 7
James Justin (Leicester) – 7
Max Kilman (West Ham) – 7
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 7

 

Who has the most touches in the Premier League this season?

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 104
Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) – 104
Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 103
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) – 101
Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 99
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 94
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 94
Max Kilman (West Ham) – 89
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 89
Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 88

 

Who has the most touches in the attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 12
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 10
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 10
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 10
Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 10
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 9
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9
Will Smallbone (Southampton) – 9

👉 MORE: Top goalscorers of 2024Who will win the Ballon d’Or?Who will be the next England manager?

 

Who has completed the most dribbles (attempted) in the Premier League this season?

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 6 (15)
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 5 (5)
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4 (7)
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 4 (10)
Adama Traore (Fulham) – 4 (9)
Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4 (5)

 

Who has the most progressive carries in the Premier League this season?

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 18
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7
Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 7
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 7
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) – 6
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5

TRANSFER FEATURES FROM F365
👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Chelsea ludicrously far ahead
👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho in bottom five, Antony 46th, Garnacho on podium

 

Who has won the most aerial duels (success rate) in the Premier League this season?

Dean Huijson (Bournemouth) – 9 (69.2%)
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) – 7 (63.6%)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 6 (75%)
Harry Maguire (Man Utd) – 5 (83.3%)
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)
Michael Keane (Everton) – 5 (100%)
Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)

 

Who has the most ball recoveries in the Premier League this season?

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 13
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 10
Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 10
Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 9
Nathan Collins (Brentford) – 8
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 8
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 8
Rico Lewis (Man City) – 8
Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 8
Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 8

 

Who has won the most fouls in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6
Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 5
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 5
Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) – 5
Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 4
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) – 4
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 4
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 4
Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 4

 

Who has committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season?

Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 5
Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 5
Joelinton (Newcastle) – 4
Vladimir Coufal (West Ham) – 4
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) – 4
Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 4
14 players – 3

 

Who has won the most penalties in the Premier League this season?

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1

 

Who has the most errors leading to a shot in the Premier League this season?

11 players – 1

 

Who has scored the most own goals in the Premier League this season?

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1

 

Who has played the most minutes in the Premier League this season?

131 players – 90

 

Who has the most yellow cards in the Premier League this season?

38 players – 1

 

Who has the most red cards in the Premier League this season?

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 1
Ashley Young (Everton) – 1

 

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season?

David Raya (Arsenal) – 1
Alisson (Liverpool) – 1
Andre Onana (Man Utd) – 1
Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 1
Ederson (Man City) – 1
Jason Steele (Brighton) – 1

 

Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Premier League this season?

Neto (Bournemouth) – 7
Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 6
Mads Hermansen (Leicester) – 5
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 4
Jose Sa (Wolves) – 4
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 3
Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 3
David Raya (Arsenal) – 3
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 3
Christian Walton (Ipswich) – 3
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 3
Ederson (Man City) – 3

👉 READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers kicks off with Lewis, Saka, Ten Hag, Dyche, Southampton and more

F365 Features