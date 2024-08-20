Premier League stats: Bukayo Saka leads three metrics as new Everton signing impresses

The 2024/25 season has kicked off, so here are some lovely statistics for you to enjoy. We have leaders across a mammoth 28 metrics.

Stats come courtesy of FBRef, with a little help from the official Premier League website.

Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League this season?

20 players – 1

Who has made the most assists in the Premier League this season?

14 players – 1

Who has the most xG (goals) in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 1.2 (0)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 1.0 (1)

Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 1.0 (1)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 0.9 (1)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 0.9 (0)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 0.8 (1)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 0.8 (1)

Who has taken the most shots (on target) in the Premier League this season?

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7 (3)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 6 (3)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5 (3)

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 5 (2)

Adam Armstrong (Southampton) – 5 (1)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 5 (1)

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 5 (1)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 5 (0)

Who has the most big chances missed in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2

Ben Brereton Diaz (Southampton) – 2

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 2

22 players – 1

Who has been called offside the most times in the Premier League this season?

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – 4

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 2

Casemiro (Man Utd) – 2

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) – 2

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2

Sam Szmodics (Ipswich) – 2

24 players – 1

Who has made the most key passes in the Premier League this season?

Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 6

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5

Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – 4

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 4

16 players – 3

Who has made the most progressive passes in the Premier League this season?

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 15

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 13

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – 11

Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 11

Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd) – 9

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 9

Seven players – 8

Who has made the most passes into attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 6

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 4

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 4

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 4

Who has made the most tackles in the Premier League this season?

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 9

Antonee Robinson (Fulham) – 8

Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 8

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 6

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham) – 6

Mateo Kovacic (Man City) – 6

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 5

Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 5

Sam Morsy (Ipswich) – 5

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 5

Who has made the most interceptions in the Premier League this season?

Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 5

Mario Lemina (Wolves) – 5

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 4

Josko Gvardiol (Man City) – 4

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 4

James Tarkowski (Everton) – 4

Who has made the most clearances in the Premier League this season?

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 10

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) – 9

Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) – 8

Jacob Greaves (Ipswich) – 8

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester) – 8

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 7

James Justin (Leicester) – 7

Max Kilman (West Ham) – 7

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 7

Who has the most touches in the Premier League this season?

Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 104

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) – 104

Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 103

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) – 101

Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 99

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 94

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 94

Max Kilman (West Ham) – 89

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 89

Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 88

Who has the most touches in the attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 12

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 10

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 10

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 10

Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 10

Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 9

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9

Will Smallbone (Southampton) – 9

Who has completed the most dribbles (attempted) in the Premier League this season?

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 6 (15)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 5 (5)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4 (7)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 4 (10)

Adama Traore (Fulham) – 4 (9)

Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4 (5)

Who has the most progressive carries in the Premier League this season?

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 18

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7

Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 7

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 7

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) – 6

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5

Who has won the most aerial duels (success rate) in the Premier League this season?

Dean Huijson (Bournemouth) – 9 (69.2%)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) – 7 (63.6%)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 6 (75%)

Harry Maguire (Man Utd) – 5 (83.3%)

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)

Michael Keane (Everton) – 5 (100%)

Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)

Who has the most ball recoveries in the Premier League this season?

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 13

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 10

Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 10

Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 9

Nathan Collins (Brentford) – 8

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 8

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 8

Rico Lewis (Man City) – 8

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 8

Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 8

Who has won the most fouls in the Premier League this season?

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6

Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 5

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 5

Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) – 5

Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4

Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 4

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) – 4

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 4

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 4

Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 4

Who has committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season?

Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 5

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 5

Joelinton (Newcastle) – 4

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham) – 4

Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) – 4

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 4

14 players – 3

Who has won the most penalties in the Premier League this season?

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1

Who has the most errors leading to a shot in the Premier League this season?

11 players – 1

Who has scored the most own goals in the Premier League this season?

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1

Who has played the most minutes in the Premier League this season?

131 players – 90

Who has the most yellow cards in the Premier League this season?

38 players – 1

Who has the most red cards in the Premier League this season?

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 1

Ashley Young (Everton) – 1

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season?

David Raya (Arsenal) – 1

Alisson (Liverpool) – 1

Andre Onana (Man Utd) – 1

Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 1

Ederson (Man City) – 1

Jason Steele (Brighton) – 1

Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Premier League this season?

Neto (Bournemouth) – 7

Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 6

Mads Hermansen (Leicester) – 5

Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 4

Jose Sa (Wolves) – 4

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 3

Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 3

David Raya (Arsenal) – 3

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 3

Christian Walton (Ipswich) – 3

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 3

Ederson (Man City) – 3

