Premier League stats: Bukayo Saka leads three metrics as new Everton signing impresses
The 2024/25 season has kicked off, so here are some lovely statistics for you to enjoy. We have leaders across a mammoth 28 metrics.
Stats come courtesy of FBRef, with a little help from the official Premier League website.
Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League this season?
20 players – 1
Who has made the most assists in the Premier League this season?
14 players – 1
Who has the most xG (goals) in the Premier League this season?
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 1.2 (0)
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 1.0 (1)
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 1.0 (1)
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 0.9 (1)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 0.9 (0)
Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 0.8 (1)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 0.8 (1)
Who has taken the most shots (on target) in the Premier League this season?
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7 (3)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 6 (3)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5 (3)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 5 (2)
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) – 5 (1)
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 5 (1)
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 5 (1)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 5 (0)
Who has the most big chances missed in the Premier League this season?
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2
Ben Brereton Diaz (Southampton) – 2
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 2
22 players – 1
Who has been called offside the most times in the Premier League this season?
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – 4
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 2
Casemiro (Man Utd) – 2
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) – 2
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2
Sam Szmodics (Ipswich) – 2
24 players – 1
Who has made the most key passes in the Premier League this season?
Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 6
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 5
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – 4
Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 4
16 players – 3
Who has made the most progressive passes in the Premier League this season?
James Maddison (Tottenham) – 15
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) – 13
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – 11
Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 11
Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd) – 9
Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 9
Seven players – 8
Who has made the most passes into attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?
Pedro Porro (Tottenham) – 6
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5
James Maddison (Tottenham) – 4
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 4
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 4
Who has made the most tackles in the Premier League this season?
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 9
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) – 8
Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 8
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 6
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6
Brennan Johnson (Tottenham) – 6
Mateo Kovacic (Man City) – 6
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 5
Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 5
Sam Morsy (Ipswich) – 5
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 5
Who has made the most interceptions in the Premier League this season?
Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 5
Mario Lemina (Wolves) – 5
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 4
Josko Gvardiol (Man City) – 4
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 4
James Tarkowski (Everton) – 4
Who has made the most clearances in the Premier League this season?
Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 10
Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) – 9
Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) – 8
Jacob Greaves (Ipswich) – 8
Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester) – 8
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 7
James Justin (Leicester) – 7
Max Kilman (West Ham) – 7
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) – 7
Who has the most touches in the Premier League this season?
Cristian Romero (Tottenham) – 104
Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) – 104
Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 103
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) – 101
Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 99
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 94
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 94
Max Kilman (West Ham) – 89
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 89
Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 88
Who has the most touches in the attacking penalty area in the Premier League this season?
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 12
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 10
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 10
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 10
Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 10
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 9
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9
Will Smallbone (Southampton) – 9
Who has completed the most dribbles (attempted) in the Premier League this season?
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 6 (15)
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 5 (5)
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 4 (7)
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 4 (10)
Adama Traore (Fulham) – 4 (9)
Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4 (5)
Who has the most progressive carries in the Premier League this season?
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 18
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 9
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 7
Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 7
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 7
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) – 6
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5
Who has won the most aerial duels (success rate) in the Premier League this season?
Dean Huijson (Bournemouth) – 9 (69.2%)
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) – 7 (63.6%)
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 6 (75%)
Harry Maguire (Man Utd) – 5 (83.3%)
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)
Michael Keane (Everton) – 5 (100%)
Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 5 (71.4%)
Who has the most ball recoveries in the Premier League this season?
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 13
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 10
Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) – 10
Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 9
Nathan Collins (Brentford) – 8
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 8
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester) – 8
Rico Lewis (Man City) – 8
Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 8
Mats Wieffer (Brighton) – 8
Who has won the most fouls in the Premier League this season?
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 6
Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 5
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 5
Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) – 5
Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) – 4
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 4
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) – 4
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 4
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 4
Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) – 4
Who has committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season?
Flynn Downes (Southampton) – 5
Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 5
Joelinton (Newcastle) – 4
Vladimir Coufal (West Ham) – 4
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) – 4
Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 4
14 players – 3
Who has won the most penalties in the Premier League this season?
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1
Who has the most errors leading to a shot in the Premier League this season?
11 players – 1
Who has scored the most own goals in the Premier League this season?
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1
Who has played the most minutes in the Premier League this season?
131 players – 90
Who has the most yellow cards in the Premier League this season?
38 players – 1
Who has the most red cards in the Premier League this season?
Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 1
Ashley Young (Everton) – 1
Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season?
David Raya (Arsenal) – 1
Alisson (Liverpool) – 1
Andre Onana (Man Utd) – 1
Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 1
Ederson (Man City) – 1
Jason Steele (Brighton) – 1
Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Premier League this season?
Neto (Bournemouth) – 7
Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 6
Mads Hermansen (Leicester) – 5
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 4
Jose Sa (Wolves) – 4
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 3
Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 3
David Raya (Arsenal) – 3
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 3
Christian Walton (Ipswich) – 3
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 3
Ederson (Man City) – 3
