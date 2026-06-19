Premier League champions Arsenal will welcome newly-promoted Coventry City in the first game of the 2026/27 season on Friday 21 August.

Play-off winners Hull City will host Manchester United on the Saturday while fellow promoted side Ipswich are at home to Sunderland on the same day.

A Pep Guardiola-less Manchester City will take on Bournemouth, under new manager Marco Rose, on Sunday 23 August, and the Andoni Iraola era at Liverpool will begin away at Newcastle on the same day.

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are away to Fulham on the Monday, with the Cottagers still to appoint a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva.

The new campaign gets underway just 34 days after the end of the World Cup and finishes on Sunday 30 May.

33 rounds of fixtures will take place at weekends and there will be five mid-week rounds as the Premier League looks to ‘avoid domestic competition clashes with Uefa competition dates, wherever possible’.

Rather than three two-week international breaks during the opening months of the season, there will now be two, with September and October’s international breaks merged into a new three-week break beginning after the weekend of September 19/20, in addition to the traditional two-week international break in November.

Full list of Premier League opening-weekend fixtures

Friday, 21 August

Arsenal v Coventry (20:00)

Saturday, 22 August

Hull City v Manchester United (12:30)

Everton v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Ipswich v Sunderland (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (15:00)

Brentford v Tottenham (17:30)

Sunday, 23 August

Brighton v Aston Villa (14:00)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (14:00)

Liverpool v Newcastle (16:30)

Monday, 24 August

Fulham v Chelsea (20:00)