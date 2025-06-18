The 2025/26 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with the pick of the opening weekend fixtures being Manchester United vs Arsenal.

We are craving the return of proper football as the Club World Cup, a tournament no one really cares about, is not sufficient and don’t get us started on Soccer Aid.

Thankfully, the return of Premier League football is gradually edging closer, with two months to go until the opening weekend of the 2025/26 campaign on August 16-18.

The next marathon of a 38-game season culminates on Sunday, May 24 and as always, much is to be decided before we get there and the 20 Premier League teams have learned who they face on the opening weekend.

The pick of the first set of matches takes place at Old Trafford as Man Utd face Arsenal, while champions Liverpool are also at home as they face Crystal Palace.

Amorim will be under immense pressure to have a good start to next season, but Opta reckon the Red Devils have the toughest set of opening five fixtures as they also face Manchester City and Chelsea in the first few weeks of the campaign. Gulp.

Arsenal will not be too happy about their start either, facing Leeds United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Man City and Newcastle United after Man Utd on the opening weekend.

The full list of opening day fixtures are as follows:

Friday August 15: Liverpool vs Bournemouth – 8pm.

Saturday August 16: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United – 12.30pm

Saturday August 16: Brighton vs Fulham – 3pm

Saturday August 16: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford – 3pm

Saturday August 16: Sunderland vs West Ham United – 3pm

Saturday August 16: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley – 3pm

Saturday August 16: Wolverhampton vs Manchester City – 5.30pm.

Sunday August 17: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – 2pm.

Sunday August 17: Manchester United vs Arsenal – 4pm.

Monday August 18: Leeds United vs Everton

