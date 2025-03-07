Chelsea have by far the youngest side. Liverpool do not...

Chelsea do not have one single player over the age of 27. Which puts them way ahead on a Premier League table of average ages of starting XIs.

19=) West Ham United – 28.3

Now that’s what we call a David Moyes squad; Mohammed Kudus is the only West Ham player under the age of 27 to start more than 10 games.

19=) Everton – 28.3

So Moyes must feel at home in more ways than one at Everton, where 39-year-old Ashley Young is joined by first-teamers James Tarkowski, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the ‘old heads’ club.

18) Fulham – 27.8

Last year’s oldest team have actually defied time and got a little younger with the additions of Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen and the exit of the ancient Tim Ream.

17) Liverpool – 27.2

This ‘problem’ could be solved in an instant this summer if Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah leave. Jokes. It’s not a problem; they are top of the Premier League table by a mile.

15=) Newcastle United – 27.0

Can we all just stop for a minute and note that Jacob Murphy is 30? Now you’ve recovered…this is a fairly well balanced squad.

15=) Aston Villa – 27.0

Of their most-used 13 players this season, nine are in the sweet spot between 23 and 28. Villa are getting things pretty much just right.

14) Manchester City – 26.8

Looked to address an ageing squad by bringing in Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis this season.

13) Wolves – 26.7

Matt Doherty and Craig Dawson are the old men of the group, but they are largely the exception as Wolves’ midfield is built on youth.

12) Leicester City – 26.6

Lose Jamie Vardy and they would instantly lose about a year off this average age. And pretty much all their goals.

10=) Nottingham Forest – 26.1

Chris Wood is their only outfield 30-plus player to start more than 10 Premier League games this season. And he has definitely been worth making the exception.

10=) Crystal Palace – 26.1

Jefferson Lerma is only 30 and is yet the oldest Palace player to start more than four Premier League games. They are good at this lark.

9) Brentford – 25.9

Another club doing some excellent squad-building, with their six most-used outfield players all in the 23-28 bracket.

8) Arsenal – 25.7

Injuries have undoubtedly played their part but two teenagers starting 14 Premier League games between them is something to warm the cockles. The imminent exit of Thomas Partey will bring this number down further.

6=) Ipswich Town – 25.6

At least they resisted the urge to bring in a slew of expensive old heads for their doomed survival campaign. They will recoup their money on some.

6=) Manchester United – 25.6

There have been significant minutes for seven players 23 and under, though we think they should take the money and run on this pair.

5) Southampton – 25.4

Young and sh*t is somehow better than old and sh*t at least.

3=) Bournemouth – 25.1

Of their 11 most-used players in the Premier League, only two – Kepa and Ryan Christie – have (only just) turned 30. Which means several have the potential to earn the Cherries some serious money.

3=) Tottenham – 25.1

Son Heung-Min and Ben Davies are literally the only outfield players over 30 to play a Premier League minute this season. Archie Gray is 18 and pulling the average age down.

2) Brighton – 25.0

Having a 22-year-old goalkeeper will do that, but he is one of eight regular first-teamers who are 24 and under.

1) Chelsea – 23.4

It’s not even close. And it’s truly ludicrous. They do not have one single player over the age of 27.