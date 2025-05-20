Neville, Carragher agree on just five players in Premier League XI with confusing left winger pick

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher could only agree on five players in their Premier League team of the season.

Despite relegation and the title being wrapped up well before the end of the season, it has been a Premier League campaign full of drama and interesting talking points.

In particular, good seasons for Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Nottingham Forest – which have seen them in and around the European places – while horrific campaigns from Manchester United and Tottenham have also been a highlight.

Which teams will qualify for the Champions League will go to the final day of the season with Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Forest all competing for three spots.

And, ahead of the final day drama, Neville and Carragher have put together their best XIs of the season with the duo agreeing on five names in a season where Liverpool won the title.

Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz was one of those names with Carragher hailing the “outstanding” defender as one of their picks in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Liverpool legend said: “It is not recency bias. I put seven or eight of my team in the group chat before the cup final. I have been impressed with him every time I see him play. You think about Manchester United with this system, he is perfect.”

Nottingham Forest’s Nikola Milenkovic and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk made up both of their centre-back partnerships, while they also agreed on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on the right of attack with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as their striker.

Explaining his pick of Matz Sels in goal ahead of Liverpool’s Alisson – who Carragher picked – Neville explained: “I would have gone for Alisson or (David) Raya in the past. But Sels is up there for the clean sheet record and they have had such a special season.”

Carragher chose Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, while Neville opted for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who seems likely to move to Liverpool in the summer.

The pair couldn’t agree on any of their midfielders with Neville picking Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Neville added: “I really like Villa and Newcastle as teams. The way they play football. A bit more imperfect in the way they see the game. There is a lot electricity in the wide players.

“Guimaraes has such an influence on them. Declan Rice could have been in there, but those two players deserve to be in there.”

Carragher went for a different Newcastle midfielder than Neville in Sandro Tonali, the Liverpool legend explained: “I went for (Sandro) Tonali because Newcastle look like they are going to finish third and they had a poor start to the season.

“I don’t think it turned around until Eddie Howe put him in the holding role. Him going to sitting midfield made a huge difference.”

Carragher chose Arsenal’s Declan Rice but perhaps the biggest surprise was the omission of Gravenberch from his team with the former defender plumping for Alexis Mac Allister instead.

He continued: “I was debating Gravenberch. Probably what swung is what how dominant Newcastle were in the cup final.

“(Alexis ) Mac Allister has been Liverpool’s best midfield player this season. In terms of quality in Liverpool’s midfield – he has been the best for two years.”

Carragher argued that the Premier League is “missing a world class left winger” as both the pundits picked players who don’t play on the left as their choice on that side.

Neville went for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, while Carragher chose Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and insisted that “(Cody) Gakpo and (Luis) Diaz are not Sadio Mane or Eden Hazard.”