Iraola has to figure out how to get Isak and Wirtz flowing

Liverpool have three £100million-plus forwards in their squad but the Reds are still towards the bottom of the creativity table.

Andoni Iraola’s side have made a slow start to the Premier League season, winning only one of their four games so far.

Draws with Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Fulham mean Liverpool are already six points off the pace being set by Arsenal and Manchester City.

Iraola has a range of problems to solve running throughout his team.

His defence bears little resemblance to the rock-solid Reds’ rearguard of old; the midfield struggles with all their basic functions; and the front line seem to be looking at each other to seize the initiative.

Arguably, the midfield is Iraola’s biggest worry. But Liverpool have neglected to strengthen their engine room in recent transfer windows.

The Reds have poured their resources into their attack, buying Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola for more than £100million each, while also adding Victor Munoz.

Still, though, their most potent threat remains Cody Gakpo, who Liverpool were willing to sell in the summer.

MORE: Unwanted Cody Gakpo becomes Liverpool undroppable and Prem’s third-best player

Barcola is just settling in. He failed to impress in the draw with Fulham, and there are worries over his decision-making, but the draw with the Cottagers was his first Premier League start.

Wirtz and Isak have each had a season to get their feet under the table at Anfield, but neither are yet producing to the level expected.

Certainly in Wirtz’s case, there are doubts he ever will.

He and Isak have their excuses. Wirtz’s supporters insist his numbers would be more impressive if his team-mates finished the chances he created, and there is a frustration that the German is not being used in his best position.

Munoz and Rio Ngumoha might say the same if they are employed on the right flank.

Isak’s first season was beset with injuries after arriving with no pre-season as a consequence of his strike to force Newcastle to sell him to Liverpool.

But given the money haphazardly spent, Liverpool’s lack of creativity is unacceptable.

In the four games played so far – against three teams in the bottom half last season and another newly-promoted side – only struggling Aston Villa and goalless/pointless Coventry have created fewer big chances.

Big Chances created table – 2026/27

The comparison with last season illustrates a slump. Last term, they created an average of 2.11 big chances per game, which is down to 1.25 in the opening four games of 2026/27.

It is hardly an irredeemable situation. One game in which Liverpool gel might be enough for them to power up this table given how bunched up the standings are at this early point in the season.

But the fear among Liverpool fans is around how far Iraola’s side appear from clicking into gear. Especially while concerns persist through every unit of the team.

And however Liverpool attempt to justify it, the money spent on attackers and flair players leaves no excuse for creating half the number of big chances carved out by Iraola’s old side Bournemouth and Ipswich, and fewer than half those created by Sunderland, Palace and Forest.

Should Arsenal also be worried about their creativity?

The champions have created six big chances – half their points haul.

Last season, they created 2.21 big chances per game, which saw them finish third in this table. This term, that number is down to 1.5.

Especially while Manchester City have created double their number.