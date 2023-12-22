The Premier League kicks off the festive programme with a potential classic at Anfield. It’s also a biggie for Nuno, Kieran Tripper, and whichever West Ham side turns up for Manchester United…

Game to watch: Liverpool v Arsenal

The Premier League’s Christmas gift: a Saturday night top-of-the-table clash between two sides with enough thrills and flaws to make for a potential classic.

To the victor, the summit spot on Christmas Day. In 10 of the last 14 seasons, that side has gone on to win the title. Arsenal, though, know from bitter experience that it isn’t always a good omen. As do Villa, who could nick it if there’s a stalemate at Anfield. They were last top when Santa turned up in 1998 before they caved in and finished sixth.

READ: Arsenal and Liverpool among flawed title contenders in a throwback Premier League season

As well as Villa’s threat, both Liverpool and Arsenal are worried about the Anfield atmosphere. Mikel Arteta might have his speakers out at London Colney this week, but there will be no need unless the Kop heeds Jurgen Klopp’s call to turn up the volume.

Doubtless Klopp will get his way and the home fans will be embarrassed into bringing the noise. Klopp, like his similarly-removed-from-reality contemporaries, should be careful about criticising any atmosphere given the hassle and cost of just getting to and in to a game these days. And if only it was as simple as passing a ticket to someone else.

If Anfield has been a little quiet this week, that’s in large part down to the fare on the pitch. Neither Liverpool nor Manchester United gave anyone anything to get excited about last week, while the Reds needed no help to turnover a dire West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking of whom…

Team to watch: West Ham

While we can reasonably look forward to a classic at Anfield, no one has a clue what to expect from West Ham and Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime. Two more inconsistent sides you will struggle to find.

Both the Hammers and Red Devils have come in for criticism – all of it justified – for their flakiness. The home fans, especially the 6,000 who went to Anfield on Wednesday night with far greater purpose than the players, feel they are owed a performance, while Erik ten Hag’s side this weekend will be expected to leave the comfort of their own half.

Both sides have injuries and illness to contend with, but neither to the extent that it can be used to excuse some of their recent displays. And David Moyes can have no excuse since he so clearly prioritised this Premier League clash ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final, much to the fury of the travelling support.

There were rumours that some of his players had been complaining of fatigue in the last week and some of their performances lend credence to those claims. Moyes and the Hammers need to summon some energy to win back some Christmas goodwill.

Player to watch: Kieran Tripper

The last thing Trippier probably needs is a shift at Luton on Saturday. The Newcastle right-back appears in dire need of a breather but Eddie Howe cannot seem to be without his right-back.

It has been a truly torrid few weeks for a player Howe described on Tuesday night as “a transformative signing, someone who has taken the group on to a whole new level… our heartbeat”. But the defender’s form has flatlined in recent weeks amid a spate of errors and the general appearance of being absolutely knackered.

It started at Everton with two mistakes as bad as each other in the build-up to two of Everton’s three goals. Trippier was run ragged on his return to Spurs – he was far from alone in that – and on Tuesday night, just when it seemed Newcastle were destined for the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the 33-year-old gifted Chelsea an equaliser before blasting his kick in the penalty shoot-out wide of the Blues’ target.

It is a slump too drastic to be simply brushed off. Howe has urged Newcastle’s players and fans to rally around Trippier, who doesn’t appear to have benefitted from sitting out the win over Fulham and the first half at Stamford Bridge. Doubtless he will want to put things right at Kenilworth Road, but with Howe now possessing an alternative in Tino Livramento, the manager may have to save Trippier from himself.

Manager to watch: Nuno

The new Forest boss is straight in at the deep end as he begins perhaps an impossible job: replacing Steve Cooper.

Doubtless the home fans at the City Ground will afford Nuno a warm welcome but the boss will be on the back foot from the start simply by virtue of not being his predecessor.

The man that follows the legend rarely goes well in the Premier League but a busy festive schedule, with Bournemouth the first of two home games – the other against Manchester United – sandwiching a trip to Newcastle offering the chance to make a positive start.

Of course, just as likely given Forest’s recent form is an underwhelming first impression. We don’t know how they will look on Saturday since Nuno is still working on his plan. “I cannot tell you about our style of play; about how we want to play just yet,” he said upon being unveiled on Wednesday because he was in the midst of analysing where Forest have been going wrong in recent weeks.

Prompting Forest to suddenly discover some ruthlessness would be make for an early win. Mistakes at the back and a lack of potency up front is what got Cooper the sack and Nuno through the door. He has little time to get his feet under the table with Forest drifting into a relegation battle.

EFL game to watch: Leeds v Ipswich

Just one EFL game on the box this weekend, but it should be a doozy…

Ipswich in second go to third-placed Leeds looking to establish a whopping 13-point cushion between them and their hosts in the automatic promotion spots before Christmas. With leaders Leicester hosting bottom-of-the-table Rotherham, they also need an away win to keep the Foxes within a game’s reach ahead of their big Boxing Day clash at Portman Road.

Despite their 10-point deficit, Leeds can take great heart from being one of only two sides to beast Ipswich this season. That was a 4-3 classic back in August and little since has suggested either side will rein in the festive fun.

European game to watch: Roma v Napoli

Slim pickings in Europe this weekend with most leagues off on their festive jollies. They are still grinding in Italy, though, with Roma and Napoli on Saturday night the last Serie A action before Santa rocks up.

Both sides are playing catch up in the race for the top four with neither in good form. Inconsistency has left Roma languishing in eighth but they can leapfrog fifth-placed Napoli with victory at the Olimpico. It’s a similar tale for the champions, who have won two, lost two since appointing Walter Mazzarri.

At the top, leaders Inter and closest chasers Juventus have lower mid-table opposition in Lecce and Frosinone respectively, at 11:30 and 5pm respectively if you’re looking for a reason to ignore your family for all of Saturday.

Read next: Premier League predictions week 18: Savage expects more Man Utd misery; Liverpool vs Arsenal…