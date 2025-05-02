Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said “the system is not working” after a VAR decision that saw Evanilson given a red card was later rescinded.

The Cherries striker was initially booked by referee Peter Bankes having slipped as he tackled Noussair Mazraoui, but after being sent to the monitor, Bankes upgraded the card to red.

At a man disadvantage, Bournemouth conceded late on to draw 1-1 with Manchester United, costing them a valuable two pins in their race for European football.

Bournemouth appealed the decision and the FA has overturned the red card, saying it was a “successful claim of wrongful dismissal”, leading Iraola to criticise the VAR decision-making.

“It’s clear that the system is not working very well, the process, because it’s a play where the ref takes the decision, he sees it live, he decides it’s a foul, yellow card,” Iraola said ahead of his team’s trip to Arsenal.

“The VAR with all the replays, different views – because the decision supposedly has to be clear and obvious – after seeing all the replays and putting every image they decide to overturn it.

“It has big consequences for us and now other people watching all the reviews, all the same replays, the same things they say to overturn the decision that already was overturned.

“Obviously I support the VAR but it’s clear that there are still a lot of things that should be done much, much better.”

Iraola went into further detail, saying his main frustration was being told there would be a high bar for changes only to see that small decisions are being overturned.

“I think the problem is when they say ‘we are putting a very high threshold for the VAR to intervene.’

“And after in the practical, we are seeing that they are intervening in every decision. Is not like the ones that they officially tell us ‘no, no, the threshold is going to be very, very high. Just when something that is obvious. Everyone sees and can understand’

“But after in the practical side is not being like this. And in our case, it has cost us. This game has cost us a lot but we cannot change it so we have to accept it. It’s difficult but we have to accept it and move on and try to prepare for Arsenal.”

Bournemouth head to the Emirates in 10th place while finishing eighth this season would mean a Europa Conference League spot should Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.