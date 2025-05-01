A Premier League tug-of-war could be on the cards this summer, with Liverpool and Newcastle given the green light to make a move for a ‘£50million’ target Bryan Mbeumo.

That’s according to talkSPORT, where it’s claimed:

Newcastle are among the clubs targeting Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, talkSPORT understands. The forward, who is valued at £50million by the west London side… Before Mohamed Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool, the club were told to consider Mbeumo as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

While Newcastle are thought to be in a stronger position to land the highly rated 24-year-old forward, other reports state Liverpool have kept tabs on him since last season with a view to making him Mo Salah’s successor.

Mbeumo, who has been one of the league’s standout performers this season, has registered 18 goals and six assists, playing a central role in Brentford’s climb to 11th in the table, which would be their second-highest top-flight finish ever.

He remains under contract until 2026, with Brentford holding the option to extend by a further year. But as has so often been the case in west London, strong performances tend to lead to big-money exits.

That’s a reality accepted by Bees boss Thomas Frank, who has admitted that if someone offers the “right price” then the “club will be open” to selling.

Brentford boss Frank, speaking to Sky Sports, did little to downplay the possibility of Mbeumo leaving when asked if a move was possible.

“That’s a good question. I’m the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever,” he said

“I know Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford. He is thriving, he’s doing well, he’s playing fantastic.

“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times, we are a selling club.”

It’s a pattern fans have seen before. Brentford have previously parted ways with strikers like Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney when presented the right offer.

“If the right price, and that’s going to be expensive, is coming, I’m pretty sure that the club will be open for it.”

When asked what the “right price” would be, Frank simply responded, “A lot.”

In addition to losing to Mbeumo in the summer transfer window, Brentford must also be bracing themselves for bids for Yoane Wissa.

Speaking live on talkSPORT during a broadcast where Jason Cundy referred to Mbeumo as “a little mini Salah, off that right-hand side, with his left,” Jamie O’Hara praised the pair.

“They’re unbelievable. If they’re outside of Europe, come the end of the season, Mbeumo and Wissa are going to be top property.”

Mbeumo may have just five games left to score the four goals needed to match Ivan Toney’s all-time Bees tally of 72, while he’s also just two behind Wissa as Brentford’s top Premier League scorer.