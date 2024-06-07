Six Premier League clubs – Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest – have to sell a player or two before the end of June if they want to avoid breaching the top-flight’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which could result in a points deduction, as we witnessed with Forest and Everton in 2023/24.

For dirty speculators like ourselves, this is good news. It means there will be juicy transfer rumours and plenty of means to fantasise about certain deals coming to fruition.

With the six aforementioned clubs in dire need of raising funds through player sales, we have reassigned two from each, putting them at a club where they would fit in seamlessly.

🔵 Chelsea players reassigned 🔵

Trevoh Chalobah to Newcastle

This is the only example of one of the clubs in question actually buying someone. Newcastle are going to make an absolute fortune from their two sales, so we are allowing it.

Chalobah is a golden ticket to Chelsea, who can sell him for pure profit, which is all the rage amid the Premier League’s strict spending rules. He is more than capable of starting for the Blues but his downfall is that he is a youth graduate, which will open him up to a Stamford Bridge sale.

The signing of Tosin Adarabioyo has all but confirmed Chalobah’s impending exit. Chelsea do not need Tosin, but his arrival gives them the flexibility to offload their homegrown star, who can go where Tosin was supposed to: Newcastle United.

A new centre-back is one of Eddie Howe’s biggest priorities and Chalobah would be an excellent addition. He can’t be their only defensive reinforcement this summer with Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles out until next year and a few back-up stalwarts departing following the expiration of their contracts.

Conor Gallagher to Tottenham

Gallagher only missed one game in Mauricio Pochettino’s lone season at Chelsea and that was through suspension. He was their second-best player of 2023/24 behind the exceptional Cole Palmer. Yet he is one of the first players the Blues hierarchy want to cash in on this summer; once again because he can be sold for pure profit.

Chelsea reportedly want £50million with both Aston Villa and Tottenham believed to be interested. Given the former’s financial woes, sending Gallagher to Spurs makes perfect sense. He strikes as an Ange Postecoglou player, doesn’t he?

🟣 Aston Villa players reassigned 🔴

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal

Arsenal need a defensive midfielder, have held a strong interest in Luiz in the past, and Aston Villa are being forced to sell a player or two. It’s the perfect storm.

While Martin Zubimendi is a fancy foreign signing, Luiz knows Our League and Mikel Arteta is clearly a huge fan. Villa will want a fair whack but Arsenal hold the cards here.

Moussa Diaby to Saudi Arabia

It was between Villa and clubs in Saudi Arabia in the race for Diaby’s signature last summer and after beating them to him, they could do with fielding some Middle Eastern phone calls in the coming weeks.

Diaby is probably not keen on moving to Saudi Arabia but if Villa make it clear that he is the one for the cull, he might take the money and run.

⚫ Newcastle United players reassigned ⚪

Alexander Isak to Arsenal

Now we begin to manifest. My red-tinted goggles are begging for this to happen and there is no shame admitting that. Isak is the best striker on the market right now, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins sure to be joining that top 10 following this PSR revelation.

Arsenal don’t only need a central midfielder but a striker as well. A raw striker from abroad like Benjamin Sesko would be fine and dandy, but Isak is just brilliant. He will get the Gunners over the line.

Newcastle might be desperate but selling Isak to a Premier League rival goes against everything they are trying to achieve. Needs must, though.

Bruno Guimaraes to Manchester City

Isak will surely cost north of £100m, while Guimaraes has an £80m release clause in his Newcastle contract, with Man City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs interested.

City are looking for a new midfielder and have been more linked to West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta but with a potential ban hanging over his head, the Brazilian’s best pal Bruno will do nicely as an alternative, if he wasn’t the first choice already.

If Arsenal manage to close the gap on Pep Guardiola’s side with the signings of Luiz and Isak, it will open right up again if Guimaraes moves to Manchester.

🔵 Everton players reassigned 🔵

Jordan Pickford to Manchester City

Sticking with Man City, this one comes assuming Saudi interest in Ederson turns into a formal bid. If the Brazilian leaves, the champions could make a move for Everton and England No. 1 Pickford.

Amadou Onana to West Ham

Tomas Soucek has been underperforming for a while now and Onana is a like-for-like replacement when you consider both players are big b**tards.

Belgian midfielder Onana has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal but we are not sure that is his level; he was riding the bench for Everton a lot last season. West Ham feels more appropriate and the Toffees will surely not step in the player’s way should a sufficient bid come in.

🔴 Nottingham Forest players reassigned 🔴

Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi to Tottenham

Double swoop alert!

There have been plenty of rumours linking Spurs to Gibbs-White over the last year and more recently reports have suggested there is an interest in his Forest teammate Hudson-Odoi.

Postecoglou needs more firepower in attack and Hudson-Odoi could provide that spark. Gibbs-White, meanwhile, has proved his worth at the City Ground and would vastly improve Spurs’ link from midfield to attack while bringing in pivotal funds for Forest.

Murillo to Liverpool

We really like Murillo. He has got, as the kids say these days, that proverbial dawg in him. Or in other words, he’s South American and a bit mental.

Liverpool are in the market for a new central defender and given Ibrahima Konate’s constant injury problems, you can’t blame them. One of Arne Slot’s Feyenoord players, Lutsharel Geertruida, has been linked but if he wants to recruit within the Premier League, he should look no further than Murillo and do the Reds’ fellow European Cup winners a big ol’ favour.

A defensive partnership of Murillo and Virgil van Dijk has a lovely balance to it.

🔵 Leicester City players reassigned 🔵

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Manchester United

Pure profit and the most valuable player in the Leicester squad; this one would be very painful to take but it makes a lot of sense.

It felt weird not including Manchester United in one of these so this was decided without much logic, other than thinking, ‘Crap, where are Man Utd?’.

After a wonderful Championship-winning campaign in 2023/24, Dewsbury-Hall’s stock has never been higher and with Leicester in a precarious position, we think they will be cashing in. Man Utd will need a replacement for Casemiro and while KDH is far from being the defensive midfielder the Brazilian was signed to be, he would help make the Red Devils’ midfield look a lot tidier.

He does turn 26 in September though. Will Sir Jim let that slide?

Stephy Mavididi to Fulham

Finding a second Leicester sale was tricky. James Justin was tempting, but what manager is out there thinking, ‘You know who we could really do with? James Justin’? None. We hope. No offence, JJ.

Championship star Mavididi could well be the one for the Foxes to offload for some crucial pennies. The former England Under-20 forward scored a respectable 12 goals in the Championship last season but has proven himself in a big league, scoring 21 goals for Montpellier across three seasons in Ligue 1 after netting five in 24 for Dijon in 19/20.

Would he cost a fortune? Probably not. But will his sale help Leicester out? Probably. Fulham lack the necessary depth on both wings, with a 427-year-old Willian still playing on a regular basis.

