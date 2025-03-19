Newcastle took more money from the FA Cup than winning the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool earned more than £250m on their way to bottling a Quadruple, while only seven clubs stand to receive more prize money than Manchester United.

While simply existing in the Premier League is worth about £100m, faring well in other competitions can keep the prize money total topped up across the board, even if some are far more profitable than others.

As the season enters its final stretch, it can be estimated approximately how much each Premier League team has earned through that, European competitions and domestic tournaments so far, even if plenty can still change.

How much prize money will teams earn through the Premier League in 2024/25?

This one is simple enough, with each team given a combination of a £95m equal share, a merit payment based on their final position and facility fees corresponding to how many of their games were selected for live broadcast.

The full breakdown of the prize money each Premier League team is due this season is worth a look but the estimated final payments so far are:

1) Liverpool – £174.1m

2) Arsenal – £170.4m

3) Chelsea – £161.4m

4) Nottingham Forest – £160.9m

5) Manchester City – £160.3m

6) Newcastle – £155.7m

7) Aston Villa – £149m

8) Brighton – £147m

9) Fulham – £143.1m

10) Manchester United – £140.2m

11) Bournemouth – £139.6m

12) Brentford – £135.8m

13) Spurs – £134.9m

14) Crystal Palace – £133.9m

15) Everton – £124.5m

16) West Ham – £124.2m

17) Wolves – £118.9m

18) Ipswich – £112.8m

19) Leicester – £112.1m

20) Southampton – £107.1m

These numbers are based on the current Premier League table and May’s round of live TV games are yet to be announced.

How much prize money will Premier League teams earn in 2024/25 Champions League?

The payments due to clubs competing in the Champions League are broken down into three parts under a new revenue distribution system:

1) An equal share

2) Performance-related fixed amounts

3) A ‘value pillar’ based on coefficient ranking and the broadcast revenue share of all participating countries

Using those, it is possible to roughly estimate how much prize money each team will earn through their participation in the competition this season.

The full breakdown of the prize money each Champions League team is due this season is worth a look but here are the numbers for the four Premier League sides specifically:

1) Arsenal – £84.15m (versus Real Madrid in the quarter-finals)

2) Liverpool – £80.91m

3) Aston Villa – £69.27m (versus Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals)

4) Manchester City – £63.89m

Arsenal and Aston Villa can earn a further £12.7m for reaching the semi-finals, £15.6m for making it to the final and an additional £5.5m on top of that for winning the entire tournament.

How much prize money will Premier League teams earn in 2024/25 Europa League?

The payments due to clubs competing in the Europa League are broken down into three parts under a new revenue distribution system:

1) An equal share

2) Performance-related fixed amounts

3) A ‘value pillar’ based on coefficient ranking and the broadcast revenue share of all participating countries

Using those, it is possible to roughly estimate how much prize money each team will earn through their participation in the competition this season. Here are the numbers for the two Premier League sides specifically:

1) Manchester United – £12.33m (versus Lyon in the quarter-finals)

2) Spurs – £11.99m (versus Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals)

Both clubs can earn a further £3.53m for reaching the semi-finals, £5.89m for making it to the final and an additional £5m on top of that for winning the entire tournament.

How much prize money will Premier League teams earn in 2024/25 Conference League?

The payments due to clubs competing in the Conference League are broken down into three parts under a new revenue distribution system:

1) An equal share

2) Performance-related fixed amounts

3) A ‘value pillar’ based on coefficient ranking and the broadcast revenue share of all participating countries

Using those, it is possible to roughly estimate how much prize money each team will earn through their participation in the competition this season. Here are the numbers for the one Premier League side specifically:

1) Chelsea – £7.95m

They can earn a further £2.1m for reaching the semi-finals, £3.36m for making it to the final and an additional £2.52m on top of that for winning the entire tournament.

How much prize money will Premier League teams earn in 2024/25 FA Cup?

While inevitably far less lucrative than the Premier League or European competitions, the FA Cup can still be a small earner for those who go deep enough into the tournament.

The payments are based only on how far a club goes and the breakdown is simple:

Third round proper winners – £115,000

Third round proper losers – £25,000

Fourth round proper winners – £120,000

Fifth round proper winners – £225,000

Quarter-final winners – £450,000

Semi-final winners – £1,000,000

Semi-final losers – £500,000

Final runners-up – £1,000,000

Final winners – £2,000,000

Based on that, here are the payments each Premier League side has earned thus far:

1) to 7) Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest – £460,000

8) to 11) Ipswich, Manchester United, Newcastle and Wolves – £235,000

12) to 17) Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Southampton and Spurs – £115,000

18) to 20) Arsenal, Brentford and West Ham – £25,000

How much prize money did Premier League teams earn in 2024/25 Carabao Cup?

It should shock no-one to learn that the Carabao Cup is not a particularly money-spinning competition. The payments are again based only on how far a club goes and the breakdown is simple:

First round winners – £5,000

Second round winners – £7,000

Third round winners – £10,000

Fourth round winners – £15,000

Quarter-finalists – £25,000

Semi-finalists – £25,000

Runner-up – £50,000

Winners – £100,000

Based on that, here are the payments each Premier League side earned through competing in the Carabao Cup; Newcastle made more money reaching the FA Cup fifth round than they did winning an actual trophy:

1) Newcastle – £182,000

2) Liverpool – £125,000

3) and 4) Arsenal and Spurs – £75,000

5) to 7) Brentford, Crystal Palace and Southampton – £57,000

8) Manchester United – £50,000

9) and 10) Brighton and Leicester – £17,000

11) to 13) Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City – £10,000

13) to 17) Everton, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves – £7,000

18) to 20) Bournemouth, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest – £0

How much prize money have Premier League teams earned in all competitions this season?

Putting it all together, it is possible to estimate the prize money Premier League clubs will earn simply through participating in different competitions this season:

1) Liverpool – £255.25m

2) Arsenal – £254.67m

3) Manchester City – £224.67m

4) Aston Villa – £218.75m

5) Chelsea – £169.48m

6) Nottingham Forest – £161.36m

7) Newcastle – £156.12m

8) Manchester United – £152.82m

9) Brighton – £147.48m

10) Spurs – £147.07m

11) Fulham – £143.57m

12) Bournemouth – £140.06m

13) Brentford – £135.88m

14) Crystal Palace – £134.42m

15) Everton – £124.62m

16) West Ham – £124.23m

17) Wolves – £119.14m

18) Ipswich – £113.04m

19) Leicester – £112.23m

20) Southampton – £107.27m

