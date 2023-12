Premier League Christmas fixtures: Klopp can’t complain as Chelsea, Wolves face tightest schedules

Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Roberto De Zerbi can whine about the festive programme this year, but Mauricio Pochettino and Gary O’Neil might be entitled to feel aggrieved…

The festive programme is nearly upon us, which inevitably leads to moaning from Premier League bosses over the tight schedules.

Last year, it seemed that Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds had been done dirtiest by the fixture planners and the TV networks. Jurgen Klopp can’t complain this season, though. Certainly not like Mauricio Pochettino and Gary O’Neil.

Not only are Chelsea and Wolves being made to play on Christmas Eve in a fixture nobody but Sky Sports wants, they face the tightest schedule, with their three festive fixtures crammed into six days. Chelsea face the tightest turnaround with 65 hours between their clashes with Palace and Luton.

In contrast, Brighton have 30 minutes short of a full week between facing Palace and Spurs. They then have another five whole days before going to West Ham. The Seagulls’ fixtures are stretched over almost double the time of Chelsea’s and Wolves, while Brentford have no excuse for not being fresh.

They play one game fewer than everyone else owing to Manchester City’s participation in the Club World Cup. Should City get to the final, Pep Guardiola will likely moan about coming back to the Christmas madness, and perhaps he would have a point. Half the Premier League has more time to play their fixtures and no-one else is starting it in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s how the Premier League clubs are ranked for rest around their Christmas fixtures from refreshed Brentford and Brighton, to knackered Chelsea and Wolves…

20) Brentford

POSTPONED: Man City (A)

Wednesday 27 December: Wolves (H) 7:30pm

67.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Crystal Palace (A) 3pm

19) Brighton: 287.5 hours

Thursday 21 December: Crystal Palace (A) 8pm

167.5 hours

Thursday 28 December: Spurs (H) 7:30pm

120 hours

Tuesday 2 January: West Ham (A) 7:30pm

18) West Ham: 247 hours

Saturday 23 December: Man Utd (H) 12:30pm

127.75 hours

Thursday 28 December: Arsenal (A) 8:15pm

119.25 hours

Tuesday 2 January: Brighton (H) 7:30pm

17) Newcastle: 221 hours

Saturday 23 December: Luton (A) 3pm

69.5 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Newcastle (H) 12:30pm

151.5 hours

Monday 1 January: Liverpool (A) 8pm

16) Liverpool: 218.5 hours

Saturday 23 December: Arsenal (H) 5:30pm

72 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Burnley (A) 5:30pm

146.5 hours

Monday 1 January: Newcastle (H) 8pm

15) Crystal Palace: 209 hours

Thursday 21 December: Brighton (H) 8pm

141.5 hours

Wednesday 27 December: Chelsea (A) 7:30pm

67.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Brentford (H) 3pm

14) Tottenham: 192 hours

Saturday 23 December: Everton (H) 3pm

124.5 hours

Thursday 28 December: Brighton (A) 7:30pm

67.5 hours

Sunday 31 December: Bournemouth (H) 2pm

=12) Bournemouth: 191 hours

Saturday 23 December: Nottingham Forest (A) 3pm

72 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Fulham (H) 3pm

119 hours

Sunday 31 December: Spurs (A) 2pm

=12) Fulham: 191 hours

Saturday 23 December: Burnley (H) 3pm

72 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Bournemouth (A) 3pm

119 hours

Sunday 31 December: Arsenal (H) 2pm

11) Manchester City: 189 hours

Friday December 22: Possible Club World Cup final (Saudi Arabia) 6pm

122.25 hours

Wednesday 27 December: Everton (A) 8:15pm

66.75 hours

Saturday 30 December: Sheffield Utd (H) 3pm

=9)Aston Villa: 187 hours

Friday 22 December: Sheffield Utd (H) 8pm

96 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Man Utd (A) 8pm

91 hours

Saturday 30 December: Burnley (H) 3pm Burnley

=9) Sheffield United: 187 hours

Friday 22 December: Aston Villa (A) 8pm

91 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Luton (H) 3pm

96 hours

Saturday 30 December: Man City (A) 3pm

8) Arsenal: 178.5 hours

Saturday 23 December: Liverpool (A) 5:30pm

112.75 hours

Thursday 28 December: West Ham (H) 8:15pm

65.75 hours

Sunday 31 December: Fulham (A) 2pm

7) Manchester United: 173 hours

Saturday 23 December: West Ham (A) 12:30pm

79.5 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Aston Villa (H) 8pm

93.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Nottingham Forest (A) 5:30pm

6) Nottingham Forest: 170.5 hours

Saturday 23 December: Bournemouth (H) 3pm

69.5 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Newcastle (A) 12:30pm

101 hours

Saturday 30 December: Man Utd (H) 5:30pm

5) Burnley: 168 hours

Saturday 23 December: Fulham (A) 3pm

74.5 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Liverpool (H) 5:30pm

93.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Aston Villa (A) 3pm

4) Everton: 168 hours

Saturday 23 December: Spurs (A) 3pm

101.25 hours

Wednesday 27 December: Man City (H) 8:15pm

66.75 hours

Saturday 30 December: Wolves (A) 3pm

3) Luton: 165.5 hours

Saturday 23 December: Newcastle (H) 3pm

72 hours

Tuesday 26 December: Sheffield Utd (A) 3pm

93.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Chelsea (H) 12:30pm

2) Wolves: 146 hours

Sunday 24 December: Chelsea (H) 1pm

78.5 hours

Wednesday 27 December: Brentford (A) 7:30pm

67.5 hours

Saturday 30 December: Everton (H) 3pm

1) Chelsea: 143.5 hours

Sunday 24 December: Wolves (A) 1pm

78.5 hours

Wednesday 27 December: Crystal Palace (H) 7:30pm

65 hours

Saturday 30 December: Luton (A) 12:30pm

Read more: Little to split Newcastle and Spurs as Man United slip in ranking of Premier League injury crises