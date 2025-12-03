Premier League Christmas jumpers ranked from best to festive worst

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Premier League table is taking shape after around a third of the season but that is not the real prize for clubs this year.

Introducing the Premier League of Christmas Jumpers, a definitive table ranking each Premier League team’s Christmas jumper offering to find the best, the worst, and the tackiest Christmas jumpers money can buy.

We have ranked the jumpers on originality, ugliness, Christmas-feel and more festively vague factors that will almost definitely ruin Christmas for many fans who disagree with our line-up.

Introducing the Premier League of Christmas jumpers 2025:

1) West Ham’s Christmas collection

West Ham’s Christmas jumper

The design team at West Ham have been having a lot of fun with their Christmas jumpers and we absolutely approve.

‘Santa is a Hammer’, ‘I’m forever blowing baubles’ and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is WHU’ are inspired choices and the club has even rolled out Jarren Bowen to model the collection.

Tacky, pun-tastic and perfectly blending club-specific chants with a Christmas theme. The Hammers have nailed it.

2) Liverpool’s Candy Cane

Liverpool’s standard Christmas jumper is about as disappointing as an Ibrahim Konate contract saga. It’s a bit red and white with some generic Christmas fare such as snowflakes.

Luckily something is going right at Anfield at the moment because whoever designed the Candy-kit inspired Christmas jumper has knocked it out of the park. It is one of the greatest kits of all time and the white patterns lend themselves perfectly to a Christmas feel.

The kit is completed by the slightly unnecessary word ‘Christmas’ as sponsor and a retro badge. Simple but effective.

3) Bournemouth’s retro away kit

This is how to do a Christmas jumper. Choose a famous retro away kit, in this case the stunning 1992/94 away shirt, replace anything slightly triangular with Christmas trees and get ready for the orders to flood in.

Bournemouth’s retro jumper is bright, Christmassy and distinctly unflattering. It is a triumph at every level.

4) Newcastle’s striped monstrosity

Newcastle’s confused striped Christmas jumper gets plenty of points because it is truly ugly, like all Christmas jumpers should be.

The dazzling array of stripes, Christmas tree shapes and snowflakes is certainly dazzling but it does lose points for not even trying to fit in the Newcastle Brown Ale star as some sort of Christmas tree topper.

5) Everton’s Spirit of the Blues

Everton’s 1998-inspired Christmas jumper and the One2One kit is a nice idea but is slightly ruined by the memory of one of the worst ever Premier League teams to somehow avoid relegation.

Instead, the Spirit of the Blues Christmas jumper is our pick because the song that inspired it is the most Christmassy of all the football chants heard across the Premier League. The ‘woo’ part may baffle opposition fans but it just feels festive. Good work, Everton.

6) Chillin at Cold Trafford

Despite risking an angry phone call from Cole Palmer’s lawyers, Manchester United have released a fantastically hideous jumper featuring a snowman and the phrase ‘Chillin at Cold Trafford’.

The patchwork style jumper is so bad it’s good and we’re picking this one over the admittedly quite nice red and white jumper featuring the famous statue of George Best, Dennis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton.

7) Arsenal’s Highbury Wonderland

The Arsenal Highbury kit worn during the 2005/6 season is demonstrably one of the greatest Premier League home shirts, helped by the fact it was worn by some of the league’s best ever players.

The Highbury Wonderland jumper based on the kit is quite nice. In fact, it’s too nice. Apart from the reindeer leaping over the Arsenal badge there is no hint of garish Christmas symbolism being crowbarred into a football theme. Disappointing.

8) Spurs’ retro Christmas jumper

Spurs have the enviable position of playing in all white, making any sort of Christmas design pretty easy. The retro Christmas jumper has plenty of nice touches. The Christmas pudding sponsor, the subtle snowflake pattern and the retro Spurs badge reminding us of happier times at White Hart Lane.

Unfortunately the jumper loses points because it’s trying too hard to look like a football kit. We want snowmen and holly patterns, not nicely striped collars.

9) Leeds’ Christmas jumper

The Leeds Christmas jumper is quite nice. It has the Yorkshire rose, the club’s foundation date, some reindeer and a few snowflakes in a patchwork pattern.

It is a very run of the mill Christmas jumper slightly ruined by the giant modern Leeds badge on the back. There is nothing particularly offensive by it and it’s a solid mid-table effort.

10) Chelsea’s Christmas jumper

Chelsea’s Christmas jumper is your bog standard effort. It’s blue and white, with Christmas trees, snowflakes and the Chelsea lion all blended into a neat patchwork design.

It’s just fine. Nothing too exciting, very little design flair, but ticks all the Christmas boxes. Like a Mourinho defence of old this one is playing it safe and grinding out the points in the Christmas jumper table.

11) Villa Park Christmas jumper

Villa Park is one of the best grounds in the Premier League and it should be celebrated as an old school football stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.

It should not, however, be celebrated on a Christmas jumper. The design is fine in that it features a bit of snow and some snowflakes, but the giant badge and stadium design feels a bit too serious.

12) Wolves’ Christmas jumper

Wolves offer exactly the same Christmas jumper as Burnley’s sorry effort but there is another option. Like Spurs, Wolves have gone down the classic kit route and the 1982-inspired jumper does have a nice stocking built into the alternative Goodyear logo.

It is a bit bland, featuring no other highlights outside of a subtle snowflake pattern, but the Old Gold does at least feel a bit Christmassy.

13) Manchester City’s Elf

Manchester City have not really got into the Christmas spirit. There’s a pretty generic City badge design covered in snowflakes and one that features an elf design that is completed with your head when it’s worn.

It’s a tired Christmas jumper trope but this one is saved by the fact the club will done £5 from every sale to support patients and their families at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

14) Forest’s Christmas jumper

For a club whose badge is literally a tree crowned by two stars there is a distinct lack of Christmas feel in the fairly tame Forest Christmas jumper.

Turning the badge into the Christmas tree is a missed chance that is so glaring Sean Dyche is probably treating the designers to their very own Gaffer’s Day as a punishment.

The jumper is fine, but lacks any sort of flair. At least Dyche will agree with that bit.

15) Crystal Palace Christmas jumper

Crystal Palace have had some of the best kits in the Premier League in recent years so we had high hopes for the Christmas jumper of 2025.

Unfortunately it’s a bit of a mess. The blue and red combine to make it seem sort of brown somehow and the design is unimaginative. Christmas jumpers are supposed to look a bit hideous but this one just looks a bit depressing.

A big swing and a miss with the ‘South London and Proud’ slogan instead of something more Christmassy too.

16) Sunderland Christmas jumper

Sunderland’s jumper is red and white, features the word Sunderland and some half-hearted Christmas patterns.

The jumper is the only one in the Premier League to feature gingerbread men and that is probably enough to just survive relegation but this is a pretty disappointing effort. At least fans will be full of Christmas cheer because of the team’s performance in the not-as-important actual Premier League table.

17) Burnley’s Christmas jumper

Is there some sort of connection with garden gnomes and Christmas we do not know about? The Burnley Christmas jumper is pretty standard fare until you drill into the details.

It features rows of sort of Christmas-themed images including baubles and snowflakes. Then you get to the aforementioned gnomes. At least they’re holding Christmas presents.

A very confused Christmas jumper from a club that has a jumper aficionado as manager. Disappointing.

18) Fulham’s Christmas jumper

The same as the Burnley monstrosity, this is just a templated Christmas jumper featuring the baubles, the gnomes and the layered pattern.

Fulham slip into the relegation places because there is too much black compared to Burnley’s slightly more festive effort.

19) Brentford’s Christmas jumper

The Brentford Christmas jumper is ugly enough to pass as a Christmas jumper but apart from two reindeer either side of the huge Brentford badge, it’s not screaming actual Christmas.

The club has made the choice of using bee patterns instead of snowflakes and while that is unique, it feels more like a spring or summer jumper. And since they don’t exist it means relegation for Brentford.

20) Brighton’s Christmas jumper



Brighton have used a Millwall-style dark blue for their Christmas jumper and then stuck BHAFC on and done little else with the design.

It is a jumper designed to be trendy and modern, but that is not the point of a Christmas jumper. It should make you look ridiculous at your office party.

As a punishment for taking the task too seriously and ignoring the club’s actual colours, Brighton finish rock bottom of the Christmas jumper table.