A Premier League club is currently leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez who could leave the club this week.

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson last summer, Gomez is now Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having been at the club since 2015.

However, despite now being in his 10th season with the club, there is a strong chance that he leaves Liverpool before the summer transfer window shuts.

The 27-year-old was not involved in Liverpool’s match day squad against Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season, but he was an unused substitute against Brentford at Anfield.

It’s understood that Gomez has been considering his options with the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham all linked with the Reds star in recent weeks.

However, it’s now being reported that Crystal Palace are leading the race for the Liverpool defender.

That’s according to DaveOCKOP, who explained on X: “Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Joe Gomez before the transfer window shuts.

“A number of clubs are interested but Crystal Palace lead the way at the moment. With Newcastle in talks for Marc Guehi the dominoes could fall if a deal is agreed with Palace. Liverpool are expected to sign a central defender before the window shuts.”

Earlier this summer it was claimed that Liverpool value Gomez at around £45m. Given he’s under contract with the club until 2027, they are in a strong position to negotiate his price tag.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Federico Chiesa to Liverpool is a desperate transfer for everyone involved

👉 Arne Slot ‘brand’ slammed as Klopp-lover sides with Carragher on ‘strange’ Liverpool

When asked where Gomez’s head was after being left out against Ipswich, Slot told reporters: “It has been in the right place for three weeks. He has worked really hard since he came back.

“He didn’t play a lot in the Euros and when he came back in the first sessions he couldn’t train the whole session so we had to manage his load and that was also a bit a reason why he wasn’t in the team on Saturday.

“But this week he had a good week in terms of load and how much he could do with the team.

“He is one of the players that I see new things from and learn things what I see from him, also combined with other players. It has been a good week for him and us until now.

“At this moment I am expecting everyone to be here. (But) everything can change.”

Along with chasing Gomez, Crystal Palace are also in pole position to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah after his move to Nottingham Forest broke down.

If Palace do end up signing both players, they could pay as much as £75m with Nketiah valued at £30m and Gomez at £45m.

More: Liverpool | Arne Slot | Premier League