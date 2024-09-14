How high can Mo Salah climb up Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list and how long will it take Erling Haaland to obliterate all Sergio Aguero’s really quite impressive Manchester City records are just some of the questions raised by a quick look through the leading Premier League and all-time goalscorers at each current top-flight club.

Who is Arsenal’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Thierry Henry (175 goals in 258 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Thierry Henry (228 goals in 377 games)

Nearest current challenger: Bukayo Saka (48 Prem goals, 59 all-time)

Yeah, these records are pretty safe for a while we reckon. Saka is great and we love him, but he has yet to reach 50 Premier League goals and has 59 goals in 228 all-competition appearances. At least he’s got time on his side, and does play almost all of the football.

Who is Aston Villa’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Gabriel Agbonlahor (74 goals in 322 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Billy Walker (244 goals in 531 games)

Nearest current challengers: Ollie Watkins (59 Prem goals, 70 all-time)

The all-time record isn’t going anywhere any time soon but Watkins is a more live challenger to mediocre striker turned talkSPORT gobshite-in-chief Agbonlahor’s unremarkable Premier League benchmark. Very possibly this season. Please.

Who is Bournemouth’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Josh King (48 goals in 151 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Ron Eyre (229 goals in 378 games)

Nearest current challenger: Philip Billing (10 PL goals, 31 all-time)

Philip Billing hasn’t scored a Premier League goal this year, but is ahead of any other current player after Dominic Solanke’s departure for Spurs and a long bloody way away from that King record. And a lot, lot further from Eyre.

Who is Brentford’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Ivan Toney (36 goals in 83 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Jim Towers (163 goals in 282 games)

Nearest current challenger: Yoane Wissa (28 PL goals), Bryan Mbeumo (53 all-time)

Neither Mbeumo nor Wissa is likely to challenge that, ahem, towering all-time record but both could ease ahead of Ivan Toney’s Premier League mark this season at present speed and course. Slight surprise, to us at least, to see Wissa ahead of Mbeumo in the Barclays but there’s only three goals in it.

Who is Brighton’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Pascal Gross (30 goals in 228 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Tommy Cook (123 goals in 209 games)

Nearest current challenger: Danny Welbeck (25 Prem goals), Lewis Dunk (31 all-time)

Danny Welbeck is now closing in on the strangely congested if low-numbered top Brighton Premier League goalscorer title. He is one of five players to reach 25 Premier League goals for the club, none of which have made it passed 30. Gross, Glenn Murray, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard won’t do so now, while it feels like Evan Ferguson should have scored more than 12 Premier League goals by now; Joao Pedro has almost overtaken him.

Tommy Cook’s numbers aren’t under much threat and a mere 123 goals for the club’s all-time record scorer feels remarkably on brand despite (because of?) being a record that has stood for 100 years.

Who is Chelsea’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Frank Lampard (147 goals in 429 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Frank Lampard (211 goals in 648 games)

Nearest current challenger: Cole Palmer (23 Prem goals, 26 all-time)

Having a midfielder as your all-time leading goalscorer is a daftness, but alas it is one Chelsea will not be putting right any time soon given their stubborn refusal to spend any money on strikers while hoovering up every other footballer on earth.

Also, very obviously, the current rate of churn means no player will be able to get anywhere near Super Frank’s Super Records without being sold at a massive loss or banished to the U21s which is perfectly fine and normal, actually. That Palmer is already comfortably the nearest challenger among the current squad after one (admittedly very good) year just seems silly.

Who is Crystal Palace’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Wilfried Zaha (68 goals in 291 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Peter Simpson (165 goals in 195 games)

Nearest current challenger: Eberechi Eze (27 Prem goals), Jean-Philippe Mateta (31 all-time)

Yeah, Zaha’s pretty safe on the Premier League front here. Eze is already fourth on that list and could feasibly be second by the end of the season, with that spot currently held by Christian Benteke on 35. But then he could be off to Man Utd or elsewhere.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a few goals behind Eze in the Barclays, but an oddly prolific domestic cup record sees him clear in the futile all-time pursuit of Peter Simpson.

Who is Everton’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku (68 goals in 141 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Dixie Dean (386 goals in 433 games)

Nearest current challenger: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (55 Prem goals, 69 all-time)

Absolutely lovely slice of Everton, this, combining in their two records perhaps the least and most impressive numbers of the whole feature. The fact Everton have been knocking around the Premier League for the entirety of its existence without anyone ever managing to rack up anywhere close to 100 goals is faintly ludicrous, while Dixie Dean’s is one of all football’s least breakable records.

The lesser-spotted Calvert-Lewin could potentially have a reasonable crack at knocking Lukaku off his perch this season if he stays fit and healthy for long enough. Tim Cahill (56) and Duncan Ferguson (60) are well within reach in what is a really quite honking list for a team with a full 32-year Premier League history to call upon.

Who is Fulham’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Clint Dempsey (50 goals in 184 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Gordon Davies (178 goals in 450 games)

Nearest current challenger: Rodrigo Muniz (9 Prem goals), Tom Cairney (45 all-time)

We all miss Aleksandar Mitrovic, don’t we? Looked like he might have a proper crack at at least one of these record numbers, but alas no. Neither appears in much threat now, with Muniz yet to reach double figures and Cairney’s record one of pure longevity. His 45 goals have taken 324 games and include just five in the Barclays.

Who is Ipswich Town’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Marcus Stewart (25 goals in 62 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Ray Crawford (218 goals in 354 games)

Nearest current challenger: Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics (1 Prem goal), Conor Chaplin (54 all-time)

Nineteen of those Stewart goals came in the memorable 2000/01 campaign when Ipswich finished fifth and who are we to tell your Delaps and Szmodicses not to dream of unseating him after all this time? Ray Crawford doesn’t have much to worry about from the current squad, mind.

Who is Leicester City’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Jamie Vardy (137 goals in 310 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Arthur Chandler (273 goals in 419 games)

Nearest current challenger: Jamie Vardy (191 all-time goals), Ricardo Pereira (7 Prem goals)

Surely not even ageless rustler Vardy can Red Bull himself to another 83 goals, but frankly it seems unwise to rule anything out with him. We can safely rule out absolutely anyone getting within even a hundred of Vardy’s Premier League tally any time soon.

Who is Liverpool’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Mohamed Salah (158 goals in 253 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Ian Rush (346 goals in 660 games)

Nearest current challenger: Mohamed Salah (214 all-time), Diogo Jota (42 Prem goals)

That Premier League record went in breathtaking fashion in a 7-0 win over Manchester United and Salah has sailed off into the distance since, but Ian Rush isn’t going anywhere. Salah has made his way into the all-time top five now, though, which is no mean feat at a club like Liverpool. Third place currently occupied by Gordon Hodgson (241) is within striking range this season, which would leave only Rush and Roger Hunt still ahead of Salah. Decent company.

With all due respect to Diogo Jota, Salah has absolutely nothing to worry about with regards to his Premier League record.

Who is Manchester City’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Sergio Aguero (184 goals in 275 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Sergio Aguero (260 goals in 390 games)

Nearest current challenger: Erling Haaland (70 Prem goals), Kevin De Bruyne (103 all-time)

Aguero was good, wasn’t he? But you know who else is good – Erling Haaland. Could p*ss all over Aguero’s records if he stays for another few years, which is absurd. He’s gone past Kevin De Bruyne now, and is only 21 (or about nine games at his current rate this season) short of Raheem Sterling in second on City’s Premier League all-time list.

Haaland should also sweep past De Bruyne on the all-time list this season, you’d imagine. He currently trails by six there.

His stats are ridiculous.

Who is Manchester United’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Wayne Rooney (183 goals in 393 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Wayne Rooney (253 goals in 559 games)

Nearest current challenger: Marcus Rashford (83 Prem goals, 131 all-time)

Should feel like Rashford has a much better chance at this than he actually does. Even 100 Premier League goals currently feels an absurd distance away.

Who is Newcastle United’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Alan Shearer (148 goals in 303 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Alan Shearer (206 goals in 405 games)

Nearest current challenger: Callum Wilson (47 Prem goals, 48 all-time)

Maybe Newcastle’s new era will generate a challenger to Wor Al’s record. Maybe they’ll find a Sergio Aguero of their very own. With all due respect to Callum Wilson it’s probably more likely that person is, if anyone in the current squad, Alexander Isak.

Who is Nottingham Forest’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Bryan Roy (24 goals in 85 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Grenville Morris (217 goals in 459 games)

Nearest current challenger: Taiwo Awoniyi (16 Prem goals), Chris Wood (16 Prem goals, 18 all-time goals)

Yer da may think Forest are a proper Premier League team who should always be there, but they really haven’t been one all that often. Bryan Roy! That proud 27-year-old mark could easily fall to Awoniyi and/or Wood this season. Nobody has got close to Grenville Morris’ record for 110 years, and most probably nobody will for another 110.

Who is Southampton’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Matt Le Tissier (100 goals in 270 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Mick Channon (228 goals in 602 games)

Nearest current challenger: Adam Lallana (12 Prem goals, 60 all-time)

An undeniably pleasing nearest current challenger after Lallana’s summer return to St Mary’s, but in truth neither of these records is under any threat whatsoever, are they?

Footballer turned racehorse trainer Mick Channon is another pretty cosy leading all-time scorer, while hard to see how anyone mounts a live challenge to the Premier League record of heroic truth-teller/insane conspiracy theorist Matt Le Tissier. We very much enjoy that there is a dispute over whether he has 100 or 101 Premier League goals (the Premier League insist 100 and it’s kind of up to them, we guess) because we imagine the man himself has a theory about it that the wokerati simply aren’t ready for.

Who is Tottenham’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Harry Kane (213 goals in 317 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Harry Kane (280 goals in 435 games)

Nearest current challenger: Son Heung-min (122 Prem goals, 164 all-time)

There is of course no challenge to Kane, who is the fastest man to 200 goals in the Premier League (Shearer and Rooney are the only other members of the 200 club anyway) and the first player ever to score 200 Premier League goals for a single club.

Son Heung-min is now well past 100 PL goals, is Spurs’ clear second top scorer in the Barclays and with his next strike will move into the competition’s all-time top 20. But still he trails in Kane’s wake. Son’s 164 goals in all competitions place him fifth on Spurs’ all-time list with Martin Chivers’ 174 well within striking range this season.

What we’ve learned through this feature, though, is that it turns out all-time club goalscoring records don’t get broken very often, and Greaves’ 268 was among the more impressive. Kane was the last player to hold such a record in the Premier League and Spurs only the sixth current top-flight club to have that record broken in the Premier League era.

Who is West Ham’s top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Michail Antonio (67 goals in 257 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Vic Watson (297 goals in 505 games)

Nearest current challenger: Jarrod Bowen (44 Prem goals), Michail Antonio (82 all-time)

Sixty-seven really doesn’t seem like it should be enough for a West Ham type of club, but none of their decent goalscorers really hung around long enough, did they? Mark Noble certainly hung around long enough, which is why he’s joint second on the list with a mere 47. Jarrod Bowen should ease past that mark Noble shares with Paolo Di Canio. Vic Watson is probably safe for a while.

Who is Wolves’ top scorer?

Top Premier League goalscorer: Raul Jimenez (40 goals in 133 games)

Top all-time goalscorer: Steve Bull (306 goals in 561 games)

Nearest current challenger: Hwang Hee-chan (20 Prem goals, 22 all-time)

You quite literally can’t beat a bit of Bully.