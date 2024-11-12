The high number of players dropping out of the England squad has been blamed on the Football Association delaying Thomas Tuchel’s start.

Tuchel was named as England head coach in October and will officially take charge on January 1.

That means Lee Carsley will remain in charge for this month’s international break and is currently preparing his players for a UEFA Nations League double-header against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Under-21 manager Carsley has been forced to adapt this week after eight players dropped out.

Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have withdrawn having failed to last the full 90 minutes against Chelsea at the weekend, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out having suffered an injury against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill, and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale are unavailable.

Many people believe these players could have featured for England – and would have if it was Tuchel’s first camp – but have decided not to risk their availability for their club.

Morgan Rogers, Jarrod Bowen, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tino Livramento and James Trafford have all been called up by Carsley as a result. It is a maiden call-up for Aston Villa attacker Rogers.

Thomas Tuchel start date to ‘blame’ for England ‘mass exodus’

A report from The Telegraph says Premier League clubs have ‘blamed’ the ‘mass exodus’ on the FA’s decision to delay the start of new head coach Tuchel.

With players ‘less willing to take risks with their fitness’, it is believed that the FA ‘left the door open’ for England call-ups to withdraw by delaying Tuchel’s start date until New Years Day.

It is stated: ‘Tuchel’s late start as permanent head coach is also seen as a reason inside some clubs as to why so many players have pulled out of this month’s games.’

There is speculation more players will drop out of Carsley’s squad before Thursday night’s match in Greece and before the Wembley clash against Ireland, the report adds.

A source told the website: “I’d guess that at least half of those players would still be with the squad if Thomas Tuchel was in charge for these games.

“That’s not to say they don’t have injuries or issues, but players aren’t going to take any risks when they know the current manager won’t be there after this break.

“Players are physically and mentally tired, and many of them, and their clubs, see this as the only opportunity for a break before a run of a lot of games packed into a short space of time.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more withdrawals after the first game against Greece.”

Tuchel’s late start is justified by the initial decision to give Carsley three senior camps and the German’s desire to ‘solely focus on the 2026 World Cup’.