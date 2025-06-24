Two Premier League clubs eye Jordan Henderson transfer as Ajax contract clause emerges

Jordan Henderson could leave Ajax on a free transfer this summer, with a couple of Premier League clubs, plus Marseille, reportedly interested in his signature.

According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old has a clause in his Ajax contract that allows him to walk away for nothing before mid-July, giving clubs across Europe the chance to snap him up without a fee.

Nottingham Forest are one of at least two Premier League sides showing interest, while Marseille are also monitoring the situation closely. But with Sunderland the other English team plotting a move, the situation has sparked hope of a possible return, 13 years after Henderson left Wearside for Liverpool.

Reports earlier this summer linked the pair with a reunion, but the former Black Cats academy graduate has yet to make a final decision on his next move, and it’s understood he’s weighing up whether to see out his deal in Amsterdam or make one final switch to support his international ambitions.

Henderson remains part of Thomas Tuchel’s England plans and has featured in both squads since the German took over from Gareth Southgate earlier this year.

Henderson joined Ajax from Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in January after a difficult six months in the Middle East. He quickly became captain under Francesco Farioli and went on to play 45 times for the club, helping them stay in contention for the Eredivisie title until the final month of the season.

While Ajax aren’t actively pushing for an exit, the contract clause gives Henderson full control and has put several clubs on alert.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365…

👉 Liverpool reveal transfer stance as Darwin Nunez responds to Napoli interest

👉 Leeds United strike ‘agreement in principle’ with improved personal terms for €35m Serie A striker

👉 Man Utd star decides to ‘say yes’ to Euro giants with ‘salary offer accepted’ for ‘happy ending’

Forest are said to be seeking leadership and experience in midfield, while Marseille are looking to rebuild after a frustrating campaign in Ligue 1.

But the romantic angle lies with Sunderland, who are preparing for their Premier League return and could benefit from Henderson’s presence on and off the pitch.

A return to the Stadium of Light has always felt unlikely, but with the player available for free, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Henderson made 79 senior appearances for Sunderland before his move to Liverpool in 2011 and has regularly spoken about his connection to the club.

If a top-end Premier League offer fails to materialise, Sunderland could yet be in the conversation, even if only on the fringes.

The Black Cats will be desperate to add some Premier League quality to their young side. Le Bris’ only major move to date has been to complete the obligation to buy attacking talent Enzo Le Fee from AS Rona.

Recent reports suggest they may still have a battle to keep their talented young core together, though, with some reports crediting new Spurs boss Thomas Frank with an interest in Dennis Cirkin.