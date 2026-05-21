Here is a record of all 20 Premier League clubs’ records in the three major European competitions (Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League), with Aston Villa triumphing in the Europa League.

There are obviously a few ground rules to go over…

Losing in the qualifying rounds does not count here. For example, before this season, Aston Villa last played in the Europa League in the 2010/11 season, but were knocked out in the play-off round. That would not count as their last entry into the competition. Also: the second round of the old UEFA Cup is better than the group stage in the Europa League. Mainly because this means a club got over the first hurdle after qualifying.

Arsenal (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (2005/06)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (final)*

No. of entries: 24

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (1999/00, 2018/19)

Latest entry – 2022/23 (round of 16)

No. of entries: 11

Super Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (1994)

Latest entry – 1994 (runners-up)

No. of entries – 1

Europa Conference League

N/A

Arsenal have been pretty rubbish in Europe, which is something rival fans won’t let them forget. Their only European titles came last century when they won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969/70 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1993/94.

However, they will be in Budapest on May 30 to face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Aston Villa (European Cup, Europa League, European Super Cup, Intertoto Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (1981/82)

Latest entry – 2024/25 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 3

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (2025/26)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (winners)

No. of entries – 12

Europa Conference League

Best finish – Semi-finals (2023/24)

Latest entry – 2023/24 (semi-finals)

No. of entries – 1

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (1982)

Latest entry – 1994 (runners-up)

No. of entries – 1

As one of five English sides to win the European Cup/Champions League, Aston Villa are wonderfully decorated in Europe.

Villa’s best UEFA Cup/Europa League finish was the quarter-finals in 1978 and 1998, until Unai Emery came along.

Bournemouth

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

N/A

Europa Conference League

N/A

Bournemouth have never played in Europe…yet. They will next season. And it could be the Champions League after Aston Villa’s Europa win. What an achievement.

Brentford

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

N/A

Europa Conference League

N/A

Like Bournemouth, Brentford have never played in Europe. That could change this weekend.

Brighton

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Last 16 (2023/24)

Latest entry – 2023/24

No. of entries – 1

Europa Conference League

N/A

Brighton enjoyed their first European adventure under Roberto De Zerbi in 23/24.

Chelsea (Champions League x2, Europa League x2, Europa Conference League, UEFA Super Cup x2, Cup Winners’ Cup x2, Club World Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (round of 16)

No. of entries – 20

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (2012/13, 2018/19)

Latest entry – 2018/19 (winners)

No. of entries – 5

Europa Conference League

Best finish – Winners (2024/25)

Latest entry – 2024/25 (winners)

No. of entries – 1

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (1998, 2021)

Latest entry – 2021 (winners)

No. of entries – 5

Club World Cup

Best finish – Winners (2021)

Latest entry – 2021 (winners)

No. of entries – 2

Chelsea sensationally reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in five out of their six appearances in the competition in the 2000s but didn’t get their hands on the trophy until 2012 when they beat Bayern Munich on penalties.

They won the Europa League the following season and then again in 2019 before claiming their second Champions League in 2021, beating Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal.

The Blues completed the European trifecta last season, winning the Conference League final against Real Betis.

Coventry City

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

N/A

Europa Conference League

N/A

Coventry are back in the Premier League and that’s more than good enough for now.

Crystal Palace

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

N/A

Europa Conference League

Best finish – Finalists (2025/26)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (final)*

No. of entries – 1

For the first time in their history, Crystal Palace have been competing in a major European competition, thanks to their 2025 FA Cup win. They are now preparing for a Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

The Eagles competed in the Intertoto Cup in the 98/99 season. How? After finishing rock bottom of the Premier League? Because they were the only English team to apply.

Everton (Cup Winners’ Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Quarter-finals (1970/71)

Latest entry – 1970/71 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 1

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Round of 16 (2014/15)

Latest entry – 2017/18 (group stage)

No. of entries – 9

Europa Conference League

N/A

In Everton’s first time qualifying for the European Cup (1963/64) they were given an awful draw, landing eventual winners Inter Milan in the preliminary round. They only lost 1-0 on aggregate, a few months on from winning the First Division.

The Toffees’ only opportunity to compete in the European Super Cup was denied after the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985 – which had a significant impact, affecting clubs’ finances, European experience, and international reputation during that period.

Fulham (Intertoto Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (2009/10)

Latest entry – 2011/12 (group stage)

No. of entries – 3

Europa Conference League

N/A

Fulham were one of three clubs crowned winners of the Intertoto Cup in 2002. Yep…three winners.

Who can forget the Cottagers’ side in 2010 that defied the odds to reach the final of the Europa League, losing out thanks to a double from Atletico Madrid’s Diego Forlan in extra-time. Absolutely gut-wrenching.

Ipswich Town (UEFA Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – First round (1962/63)

Latest entry – 1962/63 (first round)

No. of entries – 1

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (1980/81)

Latest entry – 2002/03 (second round)

No. of entries – 10

Europa Conference League

N/A

Ipswich used to be quite the force, lifting the UEFA Cup in 1981 after beating AZ ’67 5-4 on aggregate, winning the first leg 3-0 with Alan Brazil and Terry Butcher among those in the starting XI.

Leeds United (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup x2)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (1974/75)

Latest entry – 2000/01 (semi-finals)

No. of entries – 4

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Semi-finals (1999/00)

Latest entry – 2002/03 (third round)

No. of entries – 8

Europa Conference League

N/A

But when will Leeds return?

Liverpool (Champions League/European Cup x6, UEFA Cup x3, UEFA/European Super Cup x4, Club World Cup x1)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 29

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

Latest entry – 2023/24 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 15

Europa Conference League

N/A

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

Latest entry – 2019 (winners)

No. of entries – 6

Club World Cup

Best finish – Winners (2019)

Latest entry – 2019 (winners)

No. of entries – 2

Liverpool have been quite good in Europe. Their first European campaign was in the European Cup in 64/65. Their first European trophy came eight seasons later when they claimed the UEFA Cup. The Reds were at their best in the ’70s and ’80s when they had club legends like Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness.

Manchester City (Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, Club World Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (2022/23)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (round of 16)

No. of entries – 16

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Quarter-finals (1978/79, 2008/09)

Latest entry – 2011/12 (last 16)

No. of entries – 8

Europa Conference League

N/A

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (2023)

Latest entry – 2023 (winners)

No. of entries – 1

Club World Cup

Best finish – Winners (2023)

Latest entry – 2023 (winners)

No. of entries – 1

City first competed in the European Cup in 1968/69 and made their Champions League debut 43 years later. They beat Inter in the Champions League final three seasons ago to be crowned European champions for the first time.

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Manchester United (Champions League/European Cup x3, Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, Club World Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)

Latest entry – 2023/24 (group stage)

No. of entries – 31

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (2016/17)

Latest entry – 2024/25 (runners-up)

No. of entries – 13

Europa Conference League

N/A

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (1991)

Latest entry – 2017 (runners-up)

No. of entries – 4

Their showing in the Champions League last season was nothing short of abysmal. They went unbeaten in the Europa League last season…until the final. It had to be them who’d give Spurs their first trophy in nearly two decades, didn’t it?

Newcastle United (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, Intertoto Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Round of 16 (2025/26)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (round of 16)

No. of entries – 4

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Semi-finals (2003/04)

Latest entry – 2012/13 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 8

Europa Conference League

N/A

Newcastle could not get out of their group in their first year back in the Champions League for two decades in 2023/24. Thought they had sealed a Conference League spot before Man Utd won the FA Cup in 24/25. Returned to the big time in 25/26, losing against Barcelona in the round of 16.

Nottingham Forest (Champions League x2, European Super Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Winners (1978/79, 1979/80)

Latest entry – 1980/81 (first round)

No. of entries – 3

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Semi-finals (1983/84, 2025/26)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (semi-finals)

No. of entries – 4

Europa Conference League

N/A

Super Cup

Best finish – Winners (1979)

Latest entry – 1980 (runners-up)

No. of entries – 2

“Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that.”

Sunderland

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

N/A

Europa Conference League

N/A

The Black Cats could sneak a qualification spot on Sunday’s final day. What an achievement that would be for a newly-promoted team.

They have appeared in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup after winning the FA Cup as a second-tier side back in 1973.

Tottenham Hotspur (Europa League/UEFA Cup x3, Cup Winners’ Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

Best finish – Runners-up (2018/19)

Latest entry – 2025/26 (round of 16)

No. of entries – 8

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Winners (1971/72, 1983/84, 2024/25)

Latest entry – 2024/25 (winners)

No. of entries – 17

Europa Conference League

Best finish – Group stage (2021/22)

Latest entry – 2021/22 (group stage)

No. of entries – 1

Arsenal can have their St. Totteringham’s Day. It won’t make their European record any better than Spurs’.

You know what, Ange Postecoglou said he wins things in his second season and in the least Spursy thing to ever happen, he bloody backed it up with the Europa League. Those are some big Aussie balls.

West Ham (Europa Conference League, Cup Winners’ Cup, Intertoto Cup)

Champions League/European Cup

N/A

Europa League/UEFA Cup

Best finish – Semi-finals (2021/22)

Latest entry – 2023/24 (quarter-finals)

No. of entries – 4

Europa Conference League

Best finish – Winners (2022/23)

Latest entry – 2022/23 (winners)

No. of entries – 1

West Ham are massive. Not massive enough to have ever played in the biggest club competition. They did famously win the 2023 Europa Conference League, though.