The Premier League is heavily represented at Euro 2024

The Premier League is the most dominant league at Euro 2024 with 95 representatives. Another 19 are based in England but play in a lower division. The England squad has 24 from Our League, meaning 81 are playing for a nation outside the national squad.

As the English top flight dominates the European Championships, we have ranked all 20 Premier League teams by how many players they will have in Germany.

20) Ipswich – 0

N/A

The boring underdog narrative has already started. Get a life, Ipswich.

19) Nottingham Forest – 1

Matz Sels (Belgium)

All of those signings and only one Euro 2024 representative. Do better, lads.

18) Bournemouth – 2

Milos Kerkez (Hungary), Illya Zabarnyi (Ukraine)

Zabarnyi has been a regular starter for Ukraine since the age of 18 and after a stellar year at Bournemouth, we can see him having a big tournament.

=15) Everton – 3

Jordan Pickford (England), Amadou Onana (Belgium), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine)

Any doubts over Pickford starting for England – for whom he has barely ever put a foot or glove wrong – now cease to exist, except in the mind of Graeme Souness. He has been brilliant for Everton as they have battled to stay in the Premier League.

=15) Southampton – 3

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong (Scotland), Jan Bednarek (Poland)

Armstrong is leaving Southampton when his contract expires at the end of June and Adams is likely to follow him.

=15) Wolves – 3

Nelson Semedo, Josa Sa, Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Portugal FC strikes again.

=10) Aston Villa – 4

John McGinn (Scotland), Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa (England), Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Villa skipper McGinn will be crucial to any success Scotland have. So none, then?

=10) Tottenham – 4

Guglielmo Vicario (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Micky van de Ven (Netherlands), Radu Dragusin (Romania)

Vicario made his Italy debut in March and now has two caps and two clean sheets for his country after the goalless draw against Turkey.

=10) West Ham – 4

Jarrod Bowen (England), Alphonse Areola (France), Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek (Czechia)

What a year for Bowen, who is a great option for Gareth Southgate.

=10) Leicester – 4

Jannik Vestergaard, Mads Hermansen (Denmark), Wout Faes (Belgium), Yunus Akgun (Turkey)

Leicester almost equalling Brentford’s Danish tally feels wrong. Oops. Spoiler alert.

=10) Newcastle – 4

Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon (England), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)

Southgate deservedly chose Gordon over Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford. His pace off the bench will be frightening.

=6) Fulham – 5

Armando Broja (Albania), Sasa Lukic (Serbia), Timothy Castagne (Belgium), Marek Rodak (Slovakia), Joao Palhinha (Portugal)

Broja is technically a Chelsea player but not here. His loan has technically not finished yet.

=6) Brighton – 5

Pascal Gross (Germany), Billy Gilmour (Scotland), Lewis Dunk (England), Jakub Moder (Poland), Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Dunk has been at Brighton since 2003, made his England debut in 2018, didn’t play for his country again until 2023, and is now headed to his first major international tournament. Will he start with Harry Maguire out? Our money is on Marc Guehi.

=6) Chelsea – 5

Marc Cucurella (Spain), Djordje Petrovic (Serbia), Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer (England), Mykhaylo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Palmer will be the one who attracts The Traditional England Clamour. Gallagher probably won’t be a Chelsea player for much longer; mainly because he is a homegrown player. Weird, innit?

=6) Crystal Palace – 5

Joachim Andersen (Denmark), Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze, Dean Henderson (England)

Four England internationals playing for Crystal Palace? Four? That’s insane.

5) Brentford – 6

Thomas Strakosha (Albania), Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard (Denmark), Ivan Toney (England), Mark Flekken (Netherlands)

Brentford and Wolves both have three players representing the country their entire transfer philosophies are based on.

4) Manchester United – 7

Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo (England), Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Manchester United’s Danish duo will be crucial for the Scandinavian side. Bayindir won’t play. England manager Southgate will hope Shaw can.

3) Liverpool – 9

Andy Robertson (Scotland), Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands), Ibrahima Konate (France), Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Liverpool have the Scotland and Netherlands captains.

2) Arsenal – 10

Kai Havertz (Germany), David Raya (Spain), Jorginho (Italy), Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale (England), Jakub Kiwior (Poland), William Saliba (Arsenal), Leandro Trossard (Belgium), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Arsenal only had four players at Euro 2020. Trust the process.

1) Manchester City – 13

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Rodri (Spain), Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker (England), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

102 fewer players at the Euros than charges.

