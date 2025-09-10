Sacked Premier League ref Coote charged with making ‘category A’ indecent video of a child

Sacked Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making a ‘category A’ indecent video of a child.

Coote was sacked in December by referees’ body PGMOL following a “thorough investigation” into his conduct after a video appeared to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled-up US bank note, with The Sun newspaper – who published the images – claiming they were taken during Euro 2024.

And now the 43-year-old will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with making a ‘category A’ indecent video of a child.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “A suspect is due to appear in court after being charged with making an indecent image of a child.

“David Coote, aged 43, has been charged with the offence after an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police. The charge relates to a video file recovered by officers in February of this year. Coote, of Collingham, was charged on 12 August and is currently on conditional police bail. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow 11 September.”

On it being a ‘category A’ charge, The Sun said: ‘A category A charge relates to the most severe classification of indecent images or video depicting penetrative sexual activity.’

In November, the Premier League official was suspended by the PGMOL after his sweary rant on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp leaked online.

He said: “Liverpool were s**t.

“C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

Coote’s situation later worsened as it emerged that he organised a Travelodge ‘drugs party’ while officiating a Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

After the PGMOL sacked him, the FA gave him a two-month suspension in August for his sweary rant about Liverpool and Klopp.

A statement on August 12 read: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an eight-week suspension and mandatory face-to-face education programme on David Coote for a breach of FA Rule E3.

‘It was alleged that contrary to FA Rule E3.1 the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words about Jurgen Klopp in a video that was recorded around July 2020 and appeared on social media in November 2024.

‘It was also alleged that his actions constitute an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality.

‘David Coote subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.’