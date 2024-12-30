In common with many, I watch a lot of football from all over the world. Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory over breakfast? Yeah, why not? Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir and Holstein Kiel v Borussia Dortmund? You bet, son. “Are you watching football again?” is a popular refrain around here. With the right subscriptions you can watch football from pretty much anywhere.

Not that many do of course. These broadcasts are pretty niche, as are a lot of League One and League Two broadcasts on Sky. They are attracting very few. Not all of it is especially gripping but a lot of it is, Serie A especially so. The tedious games which lack any tension or excitement exist everywhere but are most prevalent in Ligue 1 and the Premier League, though a little less so this year in England due to City’s meltdown and Forest’s success.

I think unless you watch football from elsewhere, it’d be easy to think how it typically is in the Premier league is how it is everywhere. And it absolutely isn’t.

The ‘best league in the world’ is obvious – though clumsy – marketing and relies, with some success, on viewers having blinkers. The league has been the subject of ceaseless marketing since ‘a whole new ball game’ lied its way onto our TVs. Dedicated to puffing up perfectly ordinary football to be something it never was, as their opening game between Forest and Liverpool proved, as did their first Monday Night Football between QPR and Manchester City.

I don’t mind this too much per se, but it goes against our lived experience.

Football is often largely dull with the ball only in play in the 2023/24 season for an average of 58 minutes and 37 seconds per match. What I do mind is being told this is fantastic, elite football, so cough up.

Ironically, for part of the audience, the hyperbole is simply not needed. We know football isn’t a play or West End show. We know the attritional nature of most football, but go or watch anyway, for a variety of reasons. And basic marketing tells you that if you oversell too frequently, soon nobody believes a word you’re saying. And that’s what has happened for a section of the viewers.

Even if there wasn’t such drooling over the Premier League, I’d wager Sky Sports would get similar numbers of viewers. Football fans watch football; they don’t need encouragement from a rambling, dissociated pundit to do so. That being said, Sky probably aren’t too bothered about viewer numbers; engagement metrics on social media are where more and more of their ad spend goes.

We now have a situation where if you’re 32 or younger, this is all you’ve known. This is the patch, not exclusively admittedly, that they have fed and watered for three decades. People tell you with a straight face that it’s the best league in the world despite never having seen a League Two game, let alone the Belgian Pro League. It is a triumph of the mindwipe.

Everything that flowed from the marketing, astronomical wages, transfer fees, ticket prices and subscription costs are just accepted as somehow natural, despite all the destructive grotesque inequalities of wealth. It has led to a situation where clubs are paying fees and wages they can’t afford and that are unjustified because of the demands of those fans who have absorbed the marketing into their DNA and think this level of spend is perfectly normal.

I’m not naive; I know Sky and TNT bring us football from other countries and doubtless indulge in the same sort of hype there. It’s just that it is particularly nauseating in England as it dominates all resources from across the globe.

I saw the end of Arsenal v Ipswich and both Jon Champion and Alan Shearer were totally bored and in “take three points and move on” mode. They actually said it doesn’t matter about the performance, it’s the points that matter. It’s always been said at football, but crucially, it used to be cheap to get in. Now it’s said after paying a lot of money and we call it ‘elite’, as if we’re witnessing a high-performance car, even when we’re clearly not. A fact brazenly ignored by everyone involved. Not even considered. Because you can’t damage the brand. Boredom is just alternative excitement.

Meanwhile I watched a 3-3 Scottish Championship game that was whole-hearted, honest and pulsating. Superior in every way, but largely disregarded in the public mind because of those marketing millions.

The idea that the Premier League sells itself on its own supposed elite status is unsustainable when you actually view the product. This isn’t about the skill or talent of the players, it’s about entertainment and excitement. The league is a classic case of the emperor’s new clothes. It’s a flabby, naked charlatan trying to convince us that it’s a finely honed athlete.

You can tell they’re engaged in a prolonged deception because when a game is actually exciting, they go completely over the top in an “at last we’ve got something to shout about” way. And pull out the “great advert for the Premier League” meaningless cliche. Well, what’s the rest then? And exciting football isn’t exclusively an ‘Our League’ thing, it’s a football thing and can be enjoyed at all levels, everywhere.

Will they ever stop lying to us? Not while it works so successfully. Anyone seeking to defend the hyperbole usually deploys the words and sentences that the broadcaster uses, regurgitating the marketing.

In fairness Sky and TNT cover non-Premier League games in a less hyperbolic, rational way that does not patronise us with grandiose hagiographies and slow-motion worship to make out we are in the presence of the holy, to mask the more over-priced, glaring inadequacies, leaving themselves nowhere to go when talking about the genuinely brilliant.

I enjoy some Premier League games and I watch a lot, I wouldn’t pretend otherwise, but to make out it’s the only game in town when there are plenty of other games, in plenty of other towns, is little short of the celebration of the uneducated. No good has come from 32 years of pretending stupid is clever, just to make a few wealthy off the back of the majority.