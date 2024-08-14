Premier League puts its faith in AI as solution to VAR headaches

VAR in next season's Premier League will be powered my machine learning models

The Premier League has confidence that the application of AI to semi-automated offside decisions will help put an end to the controversy and the delays that supporters have been made to endure.

Top-flight officials have confirmed the implementation of new technology following its successful application in events such as the Champions League and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League has nominated Genius Sports as their semi-automated officiating solution, with judgements made using ‘next-generation AI and analytics’.

The technology, which will be implemented at every Premier League stadium for the 2024-25 season, will generate full 3D-rendered models of all players, the ball, and the offside line in seconds.

This will allow match officials to make exact offside determinations instead of utilising a manual procedure and achieve this in mere seconds.

Since the Premier League controversially implemented VAR in 2019, supporters have had to wait for offside calls, and certain situations continue to cause confusion.

Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes feels that allowing semi-automated offsides will improve the experience for viewers, players, and referees.

‌”The introduction of semi-automated offside is an important move to maintain the flow of the game in the Premier League,” Scholes said. “We are confident that by using the newest and most accurate technology available we will see the time taken for offside decisions reduced significantly alongside a consistent application of the offside lines.

“The experience for all participants including supporters will also be enhanced through quicker communication and clearer imagery around offside decisions.”

MORE FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE ON F365

👉Ten flop of the season contenders features Matthijs de Ligt and a Chelsea trio

👉Premier League five-year net spend table

👉Every Premier League transfer completed in the summer of 2024

Genius will have some idea of what they have landed themselves in, but will have to endure intense scrutiny.

“I am thrilled that Genius Sports is now the Premier League’s Semi-Automated Officiating supplier. This is a seismic moment for our business, as we bring our unique AI and data platform GeniusIQ to the world’s most watched league.

“This partnership builds on our track-record of delivering game-changing technology for the world’s biggest leagues. Genius Sports is the long-term optical tracking partner to the Premier League, with its AI-powered data and services used by all 20 teams.

“In partnership with Premier League Productions, Genius Sports also powers the Premier League Data Zone, a data-driven broadcast mode including live tracking insights and statistics.”

Premier League teams voted to retain VAR in a recent review of the system but clubs have all called for the system to be further refined after serious teething problems and persistent ‘human errors’ on the part of operators.