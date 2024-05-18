It’s time for matchday 38 in the Premier League. The title has not been won and the final relegated team has not been confirmed. Here are Robbie Savage’s predictions for all 10 matches.

There is an air of inevitability in both the title race and relegation battle, with Luton Town all but down due to Nottingham Forest’s vastly superior goal difference, while Arsenal are relying on Manchester City slipping up at home to West Ham.

Arsenal v Everton prediction

Robbie: It’s a huge game at the Emirates. A game that Arsenal must win and hope that Man City do not win against West Ham.

Only one defeat from 10 at the Emirates, the best defence in the Premier League with only 28 goals conceded. I think this will be a comfortable win for Arsenal. They’ve got to hope that Man City either draw or lose.

But I’m backing Arsenal to get their job done, their business done. I’m going with a 3-0 win.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3-0 Everton

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 3-0

Tipstrr: 4-0

Planet Sport: 3-0

Brentford v Newcastle prediction

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2-1 Newcastle

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 1-3

Planet Sport: 1-2

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2-1 Man Utd

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 2-3

Tipstrr: 1-2

Planet Sport: 2-3

Burnley v Nottingham Forest prediction

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 0-2 Nottingham Forest

F365: 0-2

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 2-3

Planet Sport: 1-1

Chelsea v Bournemouth prediction

Robbie: Bournemouth with a brilliant season, Chelsea coming good towards the end. They are unbeaten in eight games at Stamford Bridge and are up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea need a point to secure that sixth place. I think they have to stick with Mauricio Pochettino next season. You can see the young players now, they’re gaining confidence, they’re gaining momentum.

Probably at this stage Chelsea wouldn’t want the season to end. But I think that Bournemouth have done unbelievably well as well.

I’m going with Chelsea to get all three points at the Bridge in a 2-1 win.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

F365: 2-1

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Tipstrr: 4-1

Planet Sport: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa prediction

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

F365: 2-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Planet Sport: 1-1

Liverpool v Wolves prediction

Robbie: It will be an emotional day at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s final game as manager.

He has 490 matches, 298 wins and eight trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League. What a career he has had at Liverpool.

I think it will be a fun farewell. Liverpool will win the game. I’m going Liverpool three, Wolves one.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 4-1

Tipstrr: 5-1

Planet Sport: 5-0

Luton v Fulham prediction

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2-0 Fulham

F365: 1-0

TEAMtalk: 1-2

Tipstrr: 3-1

Planet Sport: 2-2

Man City v West Ham prediction

Robbie: The big one at the Etihad, City looking for just their fourth straight Premier League title. What an unbelievable achievement that will be.

They’re looking for their ninth straight Premier League win since that draw against Arsenal.

What a win it was against Spurs. Huge pressure. I don’t think they’ll make a mistake here.

I think West Ham might nick a goal, but their run of form is really poor with just one win in seven. I’m going with Man City to win 4-1.

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 4-1 West Ham

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 4-2

Tipstrr: 5-0

Planet Sport: 4-1

Sheff Utd v Tottenham prediction

Robbie: Spurs need a point to secure fifth place and Europa League football. If they lose, slip to sixth and Manchester United win the FA Cup, it means they will be playing in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs know what they have to do. They have to get something at Bramall Lane. I think they will, I think they’ll get all three points in a 2-0 win.

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0-2 Tottenham

F365: 0-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-4

Planet Sport: 1-3

