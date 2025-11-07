Who gets your vote as the Prem's best full-back?

After Gary Neville declared a former Manchester United team-mate to be the best full-back in Premier League history, we want your view…

Despite being a traitor and a national disgrace, Neville was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame recently alongside Eden Hazard.

Neville joined Ashley Cole as the only full-backs to be among the 24 players recognised.

The ex-United captain, though, admitted he was somewhat embarrassed to be inducted ahead of an ex-team-mate who he considers to be the best full-back of the Premier League era.

“Who walked in literally in a minute after Bryan Robson presented me with the trophy? Denis Irwin,” he said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.

“Now, Denis is the best full-back I’ve ever seen by a mile. I think he’s the best full-back in Premier League history.

“And I said, ‘Denis, I’m… I actually said I’m really sorry.’”

“I can’t think of a better full-back in terms of someone who was right-footed, left-footed, could cross, could take free-kicks, could take penalties and could defend.”

That prompted Neville’s co-hosts to offer their candidates.

“Take your moment, you earned it!” 🏅 Officially a Premier League Hall of Famer, huge congratulations, Gary! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iyrCGSG5q1 — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) November 7, 2025



Roy Keane suggested that his former team-mates Irwin and Stuart Pearce, while Ian Wright offered ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Cole as the Premier League’s finest.

Cole won the vote in the F365 office, and it was almost unanimous.

What do you think? Vote in the poll below for who you think deserves to be remembered as the Premier League’s finest…

MORE FROM F365

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Traitors edition

👉 Big Weekend: Manchester City v Liverpool, Tottenham, Xhaka, Farke

👉 The season so far in six tables: Arsenal power, Spurs and Man Utd silliness