Premier League fixtures: Every match following Champions League dates in 2025-26

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all face difficult Premier League matches following games in the Champions League in 2025-26.

The Champions League group games are taking place on the following dates: 16-18 September, 30 September- 1 October, 21-22 October, 4-5 November, 25-26 November, 9-10 December, 20-21 January and 28 January.

Six English clubs will play in Europe’s elite competition for the first time, meaning more teams than ever before will be affected by the scheduling of Champions League matches.

For the full article, please click here.