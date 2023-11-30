Want to know which Premier League teams are in and out of form across the last six games? Well clicked, you’re in the right place.

Football365 also has you covered if you only care about Premier League home form, or indeed if you’re desperate to know who’s doing well on their travels.

Below is the ‘form table’ as things stand, and as we’re too lazy to update this preamble, feel free to select the most appropriate stock phrase for the current state of play…

‘Of course Manchester City are top – will they ever lose again? Maybe when they’re put on trial in [insert any future date].’

‘Wolves are stuck in the form mid-table as VAR accounts for at least one point fewer per game.’

‘Not much [insert name of current Manchester United manager] can do with the Glazers still in charge.

‘Oh dear, [insert name of current Chelsea manager].’

