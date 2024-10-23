Arsenal top 2024/25 Premier League injury table amid Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli problems

Martin Odegaard, Rodri, Kobbie Mainoo and Matt O'Riley have all picked up injuries this season

Arsenal’s luck is finally running out. They are top of the 2024/25 Premier League injury table.

The numbers are taken from physioroom and we are counting injuries, not games missed. More specifically, we are counting injuries suffered this season, not carried into the season.

2024/25 Premier League injury table

20) Bournemouth – 1

Lucky sods. They have had one injury all season and it was to Dango Ouatarra, who missed a grand total of one game with an ankle problem. Bournemouth’s lowly number is slightly deceptive because Enes Unal and Tyler Adams have missed matches through injury, but they carried theirs into 2024/25.

=18) Southampton – 2

Will Smallbone has thankfully recovered from his recent injury in time to enjoy Southampton’s annual 9-0.

=18) Leicester City – 2

Leicester have been blessed in the injury department. Maybe that’s why they are the only promoted team to win a game this season.

17) Fulham – 3

One of their three is not Emile Smith Rowe, which is nice for him and for Fulham. Sasa Lukic is a bit of a miss, mind, given his grown importance following the departure of Joao Palhinha.

16) West Ham – 4

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has now missed five Premier League matches, meaning Michail Antonio is inevitably a regular starter under Julen Lopetegui. It is not going well.

=12) Everton – 6

Jarrad Branthwaite has been Everton’s biggest miss this season but his injury happened before the season started. The Toffees have also been without Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

=12) Brentford – 6

Yoane Wissa’s absence was far from ideal but Brentford did pretty well without him. They will be on the beach by February at this rate.

=12) Nottingham Forest – 6

We all remember Danilo’s horror injury. Forest have also missed Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare. It’s been difficult to spot, mind; their start to the season has been spectacular.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES FROM F365

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager?

👉 Ten players who might regret leaving the Premier League

=12) Manchester City – 6

City are mid-table here, which does not justify the long-term injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, who is out of the season after tearing his ACL. It makes it interesting anyway.

11) Ipswich Town – 7

How can we not mention Axel Tuanzebe nearly losing a thumb while washing the dishes? That deserves a spot on this list.

=8) Wolves – 8

VAR is not the only thorn in Wolves’ side. Hwang Hee-chan returning from South Korea duty with an ankle injury was very frustrating, even if he has been their worst player this season.

=8) Newcastle United – 8

Injuries were unkind to Newcastle last season and their luck has not changed. Alexander Isak missed a few games and the most recent international break. Eddie Howe is now without Kieran Trippier too.

=8) Liverpool – 8

Alisson is out until the November international break at the earliest. Thankfully for Arne Slot, Caoimhin Kelleher is a very handy replacement. The Liverpool manager will also be looking forward to playing Harvey Elliott for the first time, while we are quickly realising why Federico Chiesa was so cheap.

=6) Crystal Palace – 9

Their dismal campaign cannot be wholly attributed to injuries, but the absence of one man has been detrimental: Michael Olise. Daniel Munoz going off early against Liverpool was a scare but he returned to the starting XI after the international break.

=6) Chelsea – 9

Reece James.

=3) Manchester United – 10

What is Erik ten Hag doing to these poor boys? Mason Mount’s injury concerns won’t go away and Kobbie Mainoo is out for a bit too, which makes Man Utd a worse team, no question.

=3) Aston Villa – 10

It’s hard to tell Villa have been without Matty Cash, Leon Bailey, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana this season; they have been fantastic. What a time to be a Villan, folks.

👉 READ MORE: Aston Villa expose Newcastle mistakes as Rogers personifies rapid rise for Emery’s CL table-toppers

=3) Brighton – 10

Matt O’Riley got his ankle obliterated on his debut and penalty expert Joao Pedro has missed a large chunk of the season. Like with Aston Villa, it has not impacted Brighton too much.

2) Tottenham – 11

Poor Wilson Odobert is still out (we genuinely forgot about him), Richarlison missed five Premier League games, while Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke have missed matches with minor issues.

1) Arsenal – 12

Is the Gunners’ luck running out? Arsenal had relatively injury-free 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, which just happened to be their finest since the Invincibles. Last season, Emile Smith Rowe missed the fifth-most number of games (10) and Martin Odegaard is set to match that figure if he doesn’t play against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli picked up knocks this month but haven’t missed any matches, Bukayo Saka has missed two since being injured on England duty, Jurrien Timber is still out, Riccardo Calafiori got injured against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Ben White has had his issues and even David Raya missed a match, albeit against Bolton in the Carabao Cup. All of these injuries and Thomas Partey has nearly played every Premier League minute. Insane.