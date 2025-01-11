A Premier League star has reportedly been ‘released’ after being ‘arrested’ during training this week amid ‘suspicion of making a sex tape without consent’.

A report from The Sun has revealed that the so-called ‘international star’ was ‘arrested on the pitch in front of his shocked teammates’, who suspected ‘it was a prank’.

It is noted that the Premier League player was accused of ‘making a sex tape without consent’ and ‘was led away at 11am for six hours of questioning.’

The report also claims ‘two phones’ were ‘seized’ from the player by officers, who ‘examined them for footage and video recordings’.

The police were reportedly called into action after ‘a woman accused the footballer of secretly filming their sex session despite her allegedly asking him not to’ as ‘she felt violated and humiliated when he sent her packing moments after they’d romped in his bed’.

It is also noted that ‘she had refused to record a sex tape or take part in a threesome’. However, the footballer ‘was later released with no further action’, while he ‘returned to training yesterday and could play in his club’s FA Cup third round fixture this weekend.

A source told The Sun: “A lot of stars initially thought it was a prank when two uniformed officers strode on to the pitches during training. Everyone was in disbelief.

“Players were open-mouthed. No one was sure what was going on.”

In a statement, the police said: “A man in his 20s was arrested at an address, on suspicion of voyeurism.

“It was determined no further action would be taken due to insufficient evidence.”

A similarly grim news story surfaced earlier this week as it emerged that the ‘Crown Prosecution Service is reviewing evidence in relation to a footballer arrested on suspicion of rape’.

According to Sky Sports, the player – who has not been named but is in his 30s – ‘is accused of sexual offences between 2021 and 2023’ and ‘remains under investigation while enquiries continue’.

The football has denied the allegations, while a statement from a CPS spokesperson said: “Met officers are investigating following a number of reports of alleged sexual offences between 2021 and 2023.

“A full file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and detectives continue to work with prosecutors.

“Those who have come forward to police continue to receive support from Met officers.”

Breaking down how this case has developed, Sky Sports explained: