Premier League to ‘keep points-deduction penalties’ but considers ‘tariff’ as Man City await FFP outcome

The Premier League will not scrap points deductions but they could move to a ‘tariff’ system, according to reports, as Man City await the outcome of their FFP case.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been given points deductions this season for breaches of Premier League financial rules, while Leicester City have also been charged with a breach of their Profit and Sustainabilty Rules despite playing in the Championship this campaign.

The Premier League will stick with points deductions

The Toffees had their ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal but they are waiting to hear a verdict on a potential second punishment, while Forest have appealed the decision to dock them four points.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105m over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22m per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

And the Daily Mail claimed on Thursday that many Premier League club officials ‘deem the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) not fit for purpose’.

The report added that ‘some feel that the eventual six-point penalty dished out to Everton and the four handed to Forest were draconian and not reflective of why PSR was brought in’.

It was also claimed that because of that, the Premier League was ‘considering abolishing points deductions and introducing a ‘luxury tax”.

But now The Times report that the Premier League are ‘set to keep points-deduction penalties for breaches of the financial rules but is considering having a tariff that would impose only fines on clubs for lesser offences’.

The report adds:

‘The new system, which would run alongside a new “squad cost rule” that limits spending, would come into force for the 2025-26 season if approved at the Premier League clubs’ summer meeting in June.’

While The Times also explains the potential new ‘anchoring’ salary-cap model:

‘The Premier League is looking at a proposal for a salary-cap model, called “anchoring”, which would make the amount any team can spend on wages linked to the amount of TV money paid to the lowest-placed club. For example, if the bottom club received £100 million, the maximum any club could spend on wages and transfers would be a multiple of that — possibly 4.5 times as much.’

Man City points deduction or much worse?

The decision to give Everton and Nottingham Forest points deductions and the scrutiny of those punishments has only brought the many charges against Man City under the spotlight.

At the start of 2023, it was announced that Man City had been referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching 115 Financial Fair Play regulations.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions proceedings could run for several more years.

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness recently suggested that the 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests that “expulsion” is a possibility for Man City if found guilty of their 115 charges.

Wyness told Football Insider: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”