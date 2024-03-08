This is a potentially pivotal weekend in the Premier League title and top-four races, with the top two meeting at Anfield, while fourth hosts fifth at Villa Park.

Game to watch: Liverpool v Manchester City

As if this wasn’t big enough already, now we have the two sides squabbling over to whom trophies matter most…

Trent Alexander-Arnold knew what he was doing with his choice words when he told Four Four Two that “our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially”. He continued: “How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias have already called out that take for the bulls*** it probably is, but it lends a little extra spice to a clash between a Liverpool side riding the crest of an emotional wave and a City team, now 20 matches unbeaten, starting to look ominously like the latest iteration of Pep Guardiola’s winning machine.

Perhaps in years gone by, Klopp and Guardiola might have taken a point a piece and moved on to the remaining 10 battles, but Arsenal’s presence in a rare three-way title fight means the loser could be third come Sunday night and neither top.

City are certainly in better shape. Only Jack Grealish is likely to be missing against a Liverpool side getting players back but still without Alisson and Alexander-Arnold of their guaranteed starters. That the Reds have made it to this point amid a crippling injury crisis has strengthened the belief/fear that something special is unfolding for Klopp’s farewell. If they sink City on Sunday, that momentum will be difficult to stop or deny.

Team to watch: Tottenham

Spurs could end the weekend a mere two points off the top four with a game in hand, or looking up at an eight-point chasm. Which, despite being the warm-up for the clash of the top two, makes their trip to Aston Villa potentially decisive for both sides.

Tottenham’s inconsistency means they dare not lose against Unai Emery’s high-fliers. But Ange Postecoglou isn’t the sort to settle on a draw to avoid the risk of defeat. Spurs will play just as they always do.

Certainly in terms of style. The problem for Postecoglou of late is he hasn’t been sure what level of performance he might get from his side. Highlighting their inconsistency, in 2024 Spurs have played eight games and haven’t won, drawn or lost consecutive matches.

At home, they have rallied to come from behind in three of their last four, failing to recover on the other occasion against Wolves, but away, they are yet to win since Christmas, conceding eight goals – half to Brighton, and the others to Manchester United and Everton.

Such inconsistency is perhaps a by-product of Postecoglou having to persistently rejig his side but Spurs’ injury and absentee problems are easing. Sunday would be a perfect time to establish some reliable foundations and take back their Champions League destiny into their own hands.

Manager to watch: Mauricio Pochettino

Is it already too late for Pochettino?

The Chelsea boss faced open dissent from the travelling supporters at Brentford last week, when his side surrendered control and the lead, only to level late on and pacify just slightly those who took their frustration out on the manager and the owner.

Chelsea hire and fire like few other clubs – Todd Boehly has maintained that tradition – but few face the hostility that Pochettino claims he did not hear last week. When the match-going fans turn, there is usually only one outcome.

Pochettino won’t be able to ignore the sentiment if Stamford Bridge becomes as irate as the pocket of Blues in a corner at Brentford. The manager needs a performance against Newcastle on Monday night if only to kick the can down the road for the three more home games that follow.

Pochettino tried to spark an improvement by switching systems to a back three, and it worked for the first half. But as soon as Brentford woke from their slumber immediately after half-time, the Blues were bundled on to the back foot.

Few supporters feel Pochettino has the answers and the manager himself looks bereft.

Player to watch: Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale comes in from the cold to keep Arsenal’s goal against Brentford on Saturday evening with a point to prove but the battle seemingly lost.

David Raya is firmly first-choice in Mikel Arteta’s mind, especially now the Spaniard seems to have settled in the Emirates goalmouth. But Raya is ineligible to play against his parent club, offering Ramsdale a rare opportunity to dirty his mitts.

That, the chance to remind Gareth Southgate and any summer suitors of his existence, is perhaps the most Ramsdale can hope to take from the visit of Brentford. Arteta’s theory around rotating his goalkeepers has proved to be the bulls*** we expected it to be, leaving Ramsdale with a watching brief while the Gunners mount their title challenge.

Arsenal and Brentford’s contrasting fortunes leave Ramsdale with a simple task: focus and don’t f*** up. Which is not always as easy as it sounds for a goalkeeper keen to catch the eye. When keepers go looking for reasons to be busy, mistakes happen. Arsenal’s attack and Brentford’s defence suggests the Gunners should have enough at one end of the pitch to capitalise on any dropped points at Anfield. Ramsdale just has to keep it serene at the back, especially with Ivan Toney looking also keen to catch the eye.

EFL game to watch: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

If the Championship started when Danny Rohl took over at Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls would be ninth and pushing for the play-offs. Alas, it did not. So they are second-bottom.

Still, Leeds are right to be wary going to Hillsborough on Friday night. The Whites are flying, despite dropping points in another Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield last Saturday, and have Leicester in their sights. But they face an opponent rising from the dead, with four consecutive wins and five victories in their last six, losing only to the leaders.

Playing first this weekend, Wednesday can rise a ridiculous eight places with a fifth consecutive triumph at Hillsborough, which they have made something of a fortress in 2024. And Leeds are hardly invincible on the road, winning only half of their away games so far.

Ipswich can respond to whatever Leeds do when they go to Cardiff on Saturday lunchtime, while Sunday’s Championship offering features West Brom going to Huddersfield.

Xabi Alonso has been linked with the Liverpool and Bayern Munich jobs.

European game to watch: Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

A thigh-rubbing Premier League programme is handily-timed this weekend because there is little on the continent to get the balls tingling. So since there is not enough focus on Xabi Alonso right now, let’s shine a light on Leverkusen’s clash with Wolfsburg on Sunday night.

Alonso’s side are 10 points clear at the Bundesliga summit after making Bayern Munich choke on their dust in recent weeks. No team with this advantage at this stage – 10 games to go – has ever come up short in the title race. ‘Neverkusen’ no more, surely?

Looking to extend their record-breaking 34-game unbeaten run, Leverkusen host a Wolfsburg side limping to the finish line. They are yet to win in 2024, leaving them peering over their shoulder at the bottom three eight points behind.