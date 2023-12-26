Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa: Hojlund finally scores to cap Red Devils fightback

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to give Manchester United a badly-needed 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Villa led 2-0 at half-time courtesy of John McGinn (21) and Leander Dendoncker (26), with United going in at the break with boos ringing in their ears.

But the Red Devils raised their game in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho’s brace (59, 71) hauling them level.

United were in the ascendancy and their momentum was rewarded with Hojlund’s big goal, an instinctive finish after pouncing on a loose ball.

Full report to follow…