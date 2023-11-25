Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold makes it all-square in summit clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold cancelled out Erling Haaland’s opener as Manchester City and Liverpool settled for a point apiece in their top-of-the-table meeting at the Etihad.

Haaland capitalised on an Alisson error to give the champions a first-half lead but City failed to kill off the Reds, allowing Alexander-Arnold to strike in the 80th minute.

The result gives Arsenal the opportunity to move to the summit if they beat Brentford later this evening.

Full report to follow…

Read more: Man City – Liverpool combined XI: Haaland, Salah in, Szoboszlai over Mac Allister, Ederson vs Alisson