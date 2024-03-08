Robbie Savage predicts the scores in the Premier League.

Robbie Savage has predicted the correct score in every Premier League game this weekend, including Liverpool vs Manchester City.

The action gets underway at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Everton before three 3pm kick-offs between Crystal Palace and Luton Town, Bournemouth and Sheffield United, and Wolves and Fulham.

On Saturday evening, high-flying Arsenal host London rivals Brentford.

The first game on Sunday is between Aston Villa and Tottenham, before Brighton vs Nottingham Forest and West Ham vs Burnley at 2pm.

The later match on Sunday is the fixture of the weekend, with Liverpool and Manchester City facing off at Anfield.

Finally, Newcastle United travel to Chelsea on Monday evening.

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage is back for another week of Premier League predictions, taking on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr.

Manchester United vs Everton

Robbie’s pick: Man Utd 2-1 Everton

F365: Man Utd 2-0 Everton

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2-1 Everton

Planet Sport: Man Utd 2-1 Everton

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2-0 Everton

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Robbie’s pick: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd

F365: Bournemouth 2-1 Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2-0 Sheff Utd

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

Robbie’s pick: Palace 2-1 Luton

F365: Palace 2-1 Luton

TEAMtalk: Palace 2-2 Luton

Planet Sport: Palace 2-1 Luton

Tipstrr: Palace 3-2 Luton

Wolves vs Fulham

Robbie’s pick: Wolves 2-0 Fulham

F365: Wolves 2-2 Fulham

TEAMtalk: Wolves 1-1 Fulham

Planet Sport: Wolves 1-1 Fulham

Tipstrr: Wolves 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Brentford

Robbie’s pick: Arsenal 3-0 Brentford

F365: Arsenal 4-1 Brentford

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 5-2 Brentford

Planet Sport: Arsenal 4-0 Brentford

Tipstrr: Arsenal 5-1 Brentford

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Robbie’s pick: Villa 2-2 Spurs

F365: Villa 2-3 Spurs

TEAMtalk: Villa 2-1 Spurs

Planet Sport: Villa 2-1 Spurs

Tipstrr: Villa 3-2 Spurs

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie’s pick: Brighton 1-0 Forest

F365: Brighton 2-0 Forest

TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Forest

Planet Sport: Brighton 2-1 Forest

Tipstrr: Brighton 1-2 Forest

West Ham vs Burnley

Robbie’s pick: West Ham 2-0 Burnley

F365: West Ham 3-0 Burnley

TEAMtalk: West Ham 3-1 Burnley

Planet Sport: West Ham 2-0 Burnley

Tipstrr: West Ham 3-0 Burnley

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Robbie’s pick: Liverpool 1-2 Man City

F365: Liverpool 2-1 Man City

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 1-2 Man City

Planet Sport: Liverpool 1-2 Man City

Tipstrr: Liverpool 1-1 Man City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Robbie’s pick: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

F365: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1-2 Newcastle

Planet Sport: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

