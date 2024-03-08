Premier League matchday 28: Robbie Savage backs Man City to beat Liverpool, Man Utd v Everton
Robbie Savage has predicted the correct score in every Premier League game this weekend, including Liverpool vs Manchester City.
The action gets underway at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Everton before three 3pm kick-offs between Crystal Palace and Luton Town, Bournemouth and Sheffield United, and Wolves and Fulham.
On Saturday evening, high-flying Arsenal host London rivals Brentford.
The first game on Sunday is between Aston Villa and Tottenham, before Brighton vs Nottingham Forest and West Ham vs Burnley at 2pm.
The later match on Sunday is the fixture of the weekend, with Liverpool and Manchester City facing off at Anfield.
Finally, Newcastle United travel to Chelsea on Monday evening.
Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage is back for another week of Premier League predictions, taking on F365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr.
Want to take him on yourself? You can right here.
Manchester United vs Everton
Robbie’s pick: Man Utd 2-1 Everton
F365: Man Utd 2-0 Everton
TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2-1 Everton
Planet Sport: Man Utd 2-1 Everton
Tipstrr: Man Utd 2-0 Everton
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Robbie’s pick: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd
F365: Bournemouth 2-1 Sheff Utd
TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd
Planet Sport: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheff Utd
Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2-0 Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace vs Luton Town
Robbie’s pick: Palace 2-1 Luton
F365: Palace 2-1 Luton
TEAMtalk: Palace 2-2 Luton
Planet Sport: Palace 2-1 Luton
Tipstrr: Palace 3-2 Luton
Wolves vs Fulham
Robbie’s pick: Wolves 2-0 Fulham
F365: Wolves 2-2 Fulham
TEAMtalk: Wolves 1-1 Fulham
Planet Sport: Wolves 1-1 Fulham
Tipstrr: Wolves 2-1 Fulham
Arsenal vs Brentford
Robbie’s pick: Arsenal 3-0 Brentford
F365: Arsenal 4-1 Brentford
TEAMtalk: Arsenal 5-2 Brentford
Planet Sport: Arsenal 4-0 Brentford
Tipstrr: Arsenal 5-1 Brentford
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Robbie’s pick: Villa 2-2 Spurs
F365: Villa 2-3 Spurs
TEAMtalk: Villa 2-1 Spurs
Planet Sport: Villa 2-1 Spurs
Tipstrr: Villa 3-2 Spurs
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Robbie’s pick: Brighton 1-0 Forest
F365: Brighton 2-0 Forest
TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-1 Forest
Planet Sport: Brighton 2-1 Forest
Tipstrr: Brighton 1-2 Forest
West Ham vs Burnley
Robbie’s pick: West Ham 2-0 Burnley
F365: West Ham 3-0 Burnley
TEAMtalk: West Ham 3-1 Burnley
Planet Sport: West Ham 2-0 Burnley
Tipstrr: West Ham 3-0 Burnley
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Robbie’s pick: Liverpool 1-2 Man City
F365: Liverpool 2-1 Man City
TEAMtalk: Liverpool 1-2 Man City
Planet Sport: Liverpool 1-2 Man City
Tipstrr: Liverpool 1-1 Man City
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Robbie’s pick: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle
F365: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
TEAMtalk: Chelsea 1-2 Newcastle
Planet Sport: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Tipstrr: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle
