‘One of the worst games’ – Ex-Premier League midfielder slams Man Utd and Tottenham’s performances

Tottenham’s narrow victory over Manchester United has been labelled as one of the ‘worst games’ in recent memory by former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

An early James Maddison goal was enough to settle the game between two sides in poor form and decimated by injuries.

Both managers have been under extreme pressure as a result with both featuring uncharacteristically low in the Premier League table.

There were 38 shots in total between the two sides, with Spurs managing an expected goals figure of 2.15 to United’s 1.54.

However, it was clear that there was a lack of structure in both sides amid desperation for three points, with Gary Neville claiming that the gaps in midfield were something that you wouldn’t see in Under 9’s football.

“We just said about the distance between the two central midfield players. Look at where Casemiro is and where Bruno Fernandes is. That cannot be right. It breaks all rules in football. Look at them – absolute madness, that.

“They may score goals but the structure of the team is awful. The gaps in that midfield, that’s a tactical thing – they’ve been told to do that. Bruno Fernandes is playing right wing. It’s embarrassing.”

Reo-Coker slams quality of Tottenham vs Man United

The former West Ham United midfielder didn’t hold back on his assessment of the weekend’s ‘big clash’ involving the two struggling sides, as he called it ‘one of the worst games of football’ that he’s seen in recent times.

“I can’t even describe the game of football, if you can even call it a game of football, that I had to witness,” Reo-Coker said on CBS Sports Golazo. “I’m a big Premier League fan but I think that’s one of the worst games of football in the Premier League I have seen in a long time.

“It’s exactly where two teams are, but I give more credit to Tottenham. When you look at Tottenham and how they want to play, you see an identity with Ange and what he’s actually trying to do. They might not have the players but they at least try and stick to it.

“With Manchester United, I look to see what positives can I say about Manchester United? I find it hard to have one positive thing to say. It’s really, really sad times for Manchester United.

“The performance wasn’t there. I don’t see that the players know what they’re doing still in this whole football philosophy, this style of playing, I don’t think he has the players for it.

“It’s another performance where you say, that performance leaves way more questions than answers.”