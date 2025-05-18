Here’s every current Premier League manager ranked by how much they moan – from the zen monks to the ticking time bombs.

20) Simon Rusk (Southampton)

Triggered Ruben Dias and for that, not a single bad word will be said about Southampton’s interim manager.

19) Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace)

He seems nice, doesn’t he? Glasner gives off the vibe that he doesn’t have a care in the world as long as the powers above just leave him to coach in peace.

18) Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

It’s rare to see Howe lose his cool. He’s just a chill guy. And for that, we can’t praise him enough. Managing in the Premier League is a chastening experience, yet Howe makes it look like a walk in the park.

That said, he’s not above the odd moan – but more often than not, he takes his medicine and moves on. A true modern-day stoic.

17) Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town)

We’re not ashamed to admit we’re not entirely sure if McKenna is a moaner or not, which probably means he’s not. Calm, composed and too well-raised to throw shade at referees. We suspect he apologises to fourth officials for blocking their view.

16) Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

Three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery is an animated manager, but not overly moany. He’s actually polite and respectful in interviews — and used to be mocked for it.

15) Ruben Amorim (Manchester United)

United boss Amorim is more prone to self-loathing than anything else. If he moans, it’s about himself or his players being rubbish. It’s a refreshing change from his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, who would rather die than admit fault and still believes Alejandro Garnacho was onside because VAR used the “wrong angle”.

Amorim may yet explode – it’s United, after all – but for now, his grievances are existential.

14) Graham Potter (West Ham)

Potter is a man slowly being lured to the dark side by the soul-sapping grind of managing West Ham United. And we can’t blame him. Reporters beware: he might still be polite, but he can swear if you want him to.

13) Ruud van Nistelrooy (Leicester City)

There have been whispers of discontent – complaints about Caleb Okori’s boots, frustrations with players’ living arrangements and public criticism – but overall, Van Nistelrooy has kept a lid on things. He’s moaned, yes, but with humility. Leicester’s chaos hasn’t exactly helped.

12) Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola is in a camp of his own as a very knowing, quite weird and extremely funny manager. He is unintentionally hilarious and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

11) Thomas Frank (Brentford)

When things don’t go his way, Thomas Frank is well accustomed to throwing his toys out of the pram. Generally, though, he’s pretty reserved and honest, and tends to give compelling answers in both pre- and post-match press conferences.

10) Arne Slot (Liverpool)

It’s been plain sailing for Slot in year one, but when the mask did slip – against Everton – it was spectacular. Even in defeat to PSG, he was almost serene. But four yellow cards suggest something’s simmering under the surface. Next season, we’ll see the real him.

9) Vitor Pereira (Wolves)

There’s no hard evidence – but Pereira feels like a moaner. This season has gone well for him, which helps. But if Wolves had VAR go against them in a key game, you just know he’d throw the fourth official’s board into the stands.

8) Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Maresca recently complained about the St James’ Park atmosphere influencing the referee, as if Nicolas Jackson hadn’t just elbowed Sven Botman in the head. Pick your battles, Enzo.

His comments may have been more about the decisions that followed, and Maresca comes across more as a disciplinarian and standard-setter than a simple moaner.

7) Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest)

Get this man going, and it’s hard to stop him. Forest’s incredible season means Nuno hasn’t had much to complain about, but we all know he has it in him.

6) David Moyes (Everton)

Moyes might be more reserved and calm now he’s back at Everton, but there’s no doubt he still loves a good moan. It’s not always reporters who get the brunt of his frustration — sometimes it’s poor German ball boys. Nobody is safe when he’s in the mood.

5) Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton)

The youngest boss in the league found himself in Arsenal’s crosshairs after claiming Declan Rice’s red card early in the season was fair and saying Joao Pedro booting the ball away was irrelevant. Arsenal fans noticed – and pounced.

Hurzeler’s comments ensured the Gunners sleuths were ready to swarm at the first hint of hypocrisy. And they did just that. Their obsessive nature has kept the German’s moaning firmly in the social media spotlight — helping to propel him up this ranking.

4) Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur)

Big Ange is ranked high, mainly because he despises Spurs fans and hates having to be Spurs manager. That results in a lot of moans, groans and passive-aggressive monologues in press conferences. His inconsistencies are part of the charm, though – ‘everyone’s human, mate’ becomes ‘the whole system is broken’ within a week.

He’ll be gone soon. We’ll miss him.

3) Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

No Premier League manager has received more yellow cards this season than Andoni Iraola, with his most recent caution coming on February 1 against Liverpool. He’s learning. Slowly.

The Basque boss wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t shy about speaking his mind — even when Bournemouth win.

2) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

We are now into the category of top-tier moaners. In second place is Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta — who many would have top, and we wouldn’t blame them.

Clearly a tremendous manager and, by most accounts, a nice guy, Arteta has still managed to rub a lot of people up the wrong way. He’s widely disliked for his animated touchline behaviour, which often crosses the line — both literally and figuratively.

The Spaniard’s infamous ‘desgracia’ rant after losing to Newcastle in November 2023 will go down as one of the greatest post-match headlosses in Premier League history.

Say what you like about him, but the Premier League would be a duller place without Arteta.

1) Marco Silva (Fulham)

Here he is. The moaniest manager in the land.

He’s been fined, racked up yellow cards, and delivered more fury than any manager outside the top six. And because he’s Fulham manager, it mostly goes under the radar. Not anymore.

Oh, and Silva has a tell when he’s agitated: he fixes that beautiful hair of his. And he does that a lot.

