Here are the Premier League players to have created the most chances this season.

Yes, we’ve gone early but we wanted to make the most of what will presumably be a very brief period in which Bruno Fernandes isn’t at the top with the Manchester United captain ruling the roost in the last two seasons. He’s not even in the top ten yet.

We’ve included the chances created in total as well as the per 90 in brackets to separate the ties. Thanks to Fotmob for the stats.

1) Andreas Pereira (Fulham): 6 (6.1)

Came fifth last season and remains a criminally underrated creator, both in open play and over a dead ball. Been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Newcastle during this summer and Marco Silva may well be hoping he eases off on the quality for the next couple of weeks to ensure he remains at Craven Cottage beyond the transfer window.

2) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 5 (5.6)

Seventh in 2021/2022, sixth in 2022/2023 and fourth last season so we’re expecting Starboy to at least make the podium this term.

3) Pedro Porro (Tottenham): 4 (4.0)

Also scored the goal against Leicester and was excellent going forward, but suspect defensively. It was ever thus.

4) Thomas Partey (Arsenal): 3 (4.0)

An even bigger surprise than him still starting games for Arsenal. Not for long though.

5=) Savinho (Manchester City): 3 (6.0)

Marc Cucurella reverted to his normal self after his Euro 2024 exploits in 45 minutes of football in which Savinho gave him the runaround and Erling Haaland refused to “tremble” in his wake.

5=) Yankuba Minteh (Brighton): 3 (6.0)

Pascal Gross finished second last season before leaving for Borussia Dortmund so Brighton need someone to pick up the creativity slack. New signing Minteh did his bit against Everton and provided a lovely assist for Kaoru Mitoma.

7) Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest): 3 (3.8)

He will frustrate at times but the quality’s there. £3m really was a ludicrously low price, pure profit or not.

8) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): 3 (3.5)

Failed to make the top ten last season (though his per 90 score would have been enough) having made the list in the four previous seasons. Off to a solid start in a similar hybrid role under Arne Slot as he played last term under Jurgen Klopp. For the love of God, don’t move him into midfield.

9) James Maddison (Tottenham): 3 (3.4)

A lovely assist for Porro and it looked for all the world like he would be right at the top of the pile in the first half against Leicester before Spurs slumped in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

10) James Milner (Brighton): 3 (3.3)

The first footballer to play in 23 Premier League seasons, when Milner made his debut his new manager Fabian Hurzeler was nine. Some of his earlier outings came under Sir Bobby Robson, who would be in his nineties if he was still with us. He’s now played for managers born in both 1993 and 1933. And still doing the business.