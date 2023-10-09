Premier League stats: Sterling, Eze, Maddison, Rashford lead in key metrics this season

2RX9T4W Marcus Rashford #10 of Manchester United during the Premier League match Burnley vs Manchester United at Turf Moor, Burnley, United Kingdom, 23rd September 2023 (Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images)

With the Premier League campaign well underway, we have some big statistics for you to indulge in.

Courtesy of FBRef, we have the Premier League leaders across 17 metrics.

Goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 8

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – 6

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – 6

Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolves) – 5

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 5

Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 5

The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: Papiss Cisse, Benni McCarthy, Peter Odemwingie trailing

Assists

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 5

Pedro Neto (Wolves) – 5

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 5

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 4

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 4

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham) – 4

Shots (on target)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 31 (7)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 30 (15)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 27 (8)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 25 (10)

Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 25 (6)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – 24 (10)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 24 (10)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 23 (10)

xG (goals)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 7.9 (8)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – 5.4 (6)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 5.2 (5)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) – 4.7 (4)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 4.1 (4)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) – 4.1 (2)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 3.6 (5)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 3.6 (4)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – 3.6 (4)

Premier League’s worst finishers 23/24

Key Passes

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 27

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 25

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 22

Alfie Doughty (Luton) – 21

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 21

Pedro Neto (Wolves) – 20

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 20

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 19

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – 19

Premier League most chances created: Bruno Fernandes going for a double

Passes into attacking penalty area

James Maddison (Tottenham) – 30

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 27

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 19

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 18

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) – 18

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 17

John McGinn (Aston Villa) – 17

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 16

Tackles (won)

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton) – 36 (21)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham) – 28 (11)

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham) – 26 (18)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 25 (20)

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 25 (13)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) – 25 (13)

Nelson Semedo (Wolves) – 23 (12)

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) – 23 (10)

Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) – 23 (9)

Interceptions

Mario Lemina (Wolves) – 17

Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace) – 16

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) – 15

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) – 15

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 15

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) – 14

Clearances

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 59

Kurt Zouma (West Ham) – 53

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 47

Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) – 43

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 40

Max Kilman (Wolves) – 40

John Egan (Sheffield United) – 39

Touches

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – 815

Axel Disasi (Chelsea) – 779

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 778

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 777

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) – 711

Rodri (Manchester City) – 702

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 699

William Saliba (Arsenal) – 696

Successful dribbles (attempted)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 27 (46)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 22 (41)

Luca Koleosho (Burnley) 21 (48)

Matheus Cunha (Wolves) – 19 (33)

Pedro Neto (Wolves) – 18 (35)

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham) – 17 (24)

Touches in attacking penalty area

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 73

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 71

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 58

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 53

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 53

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 53

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – 51

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) – 51

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 49

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 48

Aerial duels won (lost)

Carlton Morris (Luton) – 43 (50)

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 36 (15)

James Tarkowski (Everton) – 26 (10)

Amadou Onana (Everton) – 26 (11)

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) – 26 (29)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) – 24 (9)

Ball recoveries

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 68

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton) – 67

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 61

Christian Norgaard (Brentford) – 59

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – 59

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) – 58

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) – 58

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 57

Cheick Doucoure (Crystal Palace) – 56

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton) – 55

Saves

Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United) – 45

Jose Sa (Wolves) – 35

Neto (Bournemouth) – 33

Alphonse Areola (West Ham) – 32

Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 31

Alisson (Liverpool) – 29

James Trafford (Burnley) – 28

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham) – 28

Premier League keepers ranked