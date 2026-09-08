Florian Wirtz has the most unsuccessful touches in the Premier League this season

The 2026/27 Premier League season is underway and what better way to get properly in the groove than by getting stuck into some statistics?

From key passes to big chances missed, we have the leaders (or losers) across 35 metrics.

Figures are from WhoScored, FBref and StatMuse.

Premier League top scorers in 2026/27

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 3

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 3

Alexander Isak (Liverpool) – 3

14 players – 2

Premier League most assists in 2026/27

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 3

Eight players – 2

Premier League highest expected goals (xG) in 2026/27

Alexander Isak (Liverpool) – 2.71

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 2.34

Thierno Barry (Everton) – 2.20

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 2.19

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 2.15

Premier League most shots in 2026/27

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 15 (4 on target)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 14 (8)

Julio Enciso (Ipswich) – 12 (3)

Diego Gomez (Brighton) – 12 (4)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 12 (5)

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Premier League most key passes in 2026/27

Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) – 10

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – 10

James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) – 9

Premier League most long key passes in 2026/27

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 4

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – 4

Premier League most big chances created in 2026/27

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 3

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – 3

Abdul Fatawu (Ipswich) – 3

Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace) – 3

Premier League most dribbles won in 2026/27

Mathys Tel (Tottenham) – 10

Abdul Fatawu (Ipswich) – 7

Julio Enciso (Ipswich) – 7

Omar Marmoush (Tottenham) – 7

Tyrique George (Everton) – 7

Premier League most duels won in 2026/27

Olie McBurnie (Hull) – 29

Joao Pedro (Hull) – 27

Anan Khalailli (Hull) – 27

*duels include aerial duels, fouls won, successful dribbles, successful tackles, goalkeeper smothers

Premier League most aerial duels won in 2026/27

Oli McBurnie (Hull) – 18 (21 lost)

Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) – 17 (13)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 16 (14)

Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) – 14 (7)

Dan Ballard (Sunderland) – 14 (15)

Premier League most fouls won in 2026/27

Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 11

Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) – 11

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 10

Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 9

Premier League most fouls committed in 2026/27

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 8

Nico Gonzalez (Newcastle United) – 8

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) – 8

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 7

Timothy Castagne (Fulham) – 7

Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) – 7

Premier League most tackles in 2026/27

Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) – 17

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 12

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 11

James Justin (Leeds) – 11

Premier League most last-man tackles in 2026/27

Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea) – 2

11 players – 1

Premier League most interceptions in 2026/27

James Tarkowski (Everton) – 10

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 10

Bachir Belloumi (Hull) – 9

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) – 7

Mamadou Sangare (Brentford) – 7

Reinildo (Sunderland) – 7

Premier League most clearances in 2026/27

John Egan (Hull) – 28

Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) – 25

Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds) – 25

Premier League most touches in 2026/27

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) – 383

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) – 375

Marc Guehi (Manchester City) – 334

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – 328

Luka Vuskovic (Brighton) – 314

Premier League most ball recoveries in 2026/27

Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) – 26

Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) – 22

Alex Scott (Bournemouth) – 21

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) – 20

Premier League most passes completed in 2026/27

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) – 359

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) – 317

Marc Guehi (Manchester City) – 297

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – 296

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 265

Premier League highest pass accuracy in 2026/27

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) – 98.6%

Mateus Fernandes (Tottenham) – 98.6%

Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal) – 96.7%

Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City) – 95.6%

*minimum 70 passes attempted

Premier League most big chances missed in 2026/27

Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 4

Evanilson (Bournemouth) – 4

Premier League most offsides in 2026/27

Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – 8

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 5

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 4

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 4

Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) – 4

Premier League most unsuccessful touches in 2026/27

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – 14

Thierno Barry (Everton) – 13

Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 12

Premier League most unsuccessful dribbles in 2026/27

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 13

Julio Enciso (Ipswich) – 13

Abdul Fatawu (Ipswich) – 10

Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 10

Premier League most times dispossessed in 2026/27

John McGinn (Aston Villa) – 9

Mathys Tel (Tottenham) – 8

Premier League most errors led to goal in 2026/27

13 players – 1

Premier League most errors leading to a shot in 2026/27

John McGinn (Aston Villa) – 2

Sven Botman (Newcastle United) – 2

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) – 2

Jorge Cuenca (Fulham) – 2

Premier League most times dribbled past in 2026/27

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) – 7

Xaver Schlager (Nottingham Forest) – 7

Premier League most own goals in 2026/27

Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa) – 1

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) – 1

Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 1

Jacob Greaves (Ipswich) – 1

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) – 1

Premier League most yellow cards in 2026/27

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 3

Eight players – 2

Premier League most red cards in 2026/27

Joao Gomes (Aston Villa) – 1

Premier League goalkeepers most saves in 2026/27

Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United) – 13

Khell Scherpen (Ipswich) – 13

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 12

Emi Martinez (Chelsea) – 12

James Trafford (Leeds) – 10

Premier League goalkeepers clean sheets in 2026/27

Kostas Tzolakis (Hull) – 3

David Raya (Arsenal) – 2

11 players – 1

Premier League highest-rated players in 2026/27

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – 8.02

Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) – 7.78

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 7.77

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 7.73

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 7.73

*(via WhoScored, minimum 100 minutes played)

Premier League lowest-rated players in 2026/27

Pau Torres (Aston Villa) – 5.21

John McGinn (Aston Villa) – 5.73

*(via WhoScored, minimum 100 minutes played)