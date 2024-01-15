Premier League players are being flogged like an asthmatic pit pony and the football is pants

In a typically half-arsed way, we are in the middle of a so-called Premier League winter break, though of course it isn’t a winter break and we shouldn’t think of it as such. This isn’t Germany, where there’s no football for a full month. Sometimes six weeks. Die winterpause is well-established even though some clubs abuse it.

But because the television is the paymaster here, we have to have football to watch, even though few rarely do, so five games this weekend and five games next will have to do. This is purely because of broadcasting desires, and is nothing to do with a real winter break. They’re more bothered about looking as though they care about player welfare because being a money-hungry slave of mammon is a bad look. There isn’t a care for the players even though about 25% are injured. Perhaps we should make a four-part ITV drama about it.

Of course, a break is a break, right? Time off to spend at a luxury resort in a hot and oppressive regime and get pampered and healthy. Trouble is the action never really stops and if it did the money-hungry clubs would send the team to the moon to play a tournament which no one cares about. All to pay the strikers wages for a month. It’s a model which is so broken it needs bad money to prop it up.

Ironically, the weather is often worse in February and March anyway, leading to games being called off and consequent fixture congestion later in the season and player burn-outs.

You would have to be a venal capitalist or autocratic regime to flog the players like an asthmatic pit pony. But players are financial generators and as such have to be put to work. It’s obviously counterproductive – the scale of injuries tells you that – and since the Premier League is the goose that lays the golden eggs, it makes no sense to make an inferior product (it’s all product to these greedy people. Talk of history and civic pride and culture is anathema to them unless they can monetise it). But they still do it.

If you’re having a break make it a proper break. Germany does it right. They take a full month off. Harry Kane has time to heal his feet like they could never do in England. Stop pratting around with a break-not-break. Just stop. We can do without top-flight football for a while. A rich one always wins anyway, it’s quite predictable and unsporting. Not that they care.

It’s funny. In many other ways the league is happy to pamper players in every way; the richer you are the less you have to pay for anything. That’s late-stage capitalism’s edict, except when it comes to actually playing. Free cars are fine but take an away game at Burnley off and feel my wrath. Get your 12 kilometres run son, there’s money to be made.

It suggests at the highest level there is no concern for the quality of football, only that it happens. Time has replaced talent. Physiotherapists are a pointless waste of money if the league ignores their protestations when they all agree that players are overworked and they’re in the red zone and they still play.

You can complain that in days gone by players played on sand and mud, played more games and had a cold sponge to treat complex conditions but those men were a different breed physically. The difference between Tommy Smith and Virgil Van Dijk; it’s like comparing a moose to a whippet.

These men are athletes made from biscuits wearing lightweight fancy slippers, not old school shire horses in boots of heavy leather, more’s the pity. They are delicate and must be able to spend vast amounts on cars and watches or gamble their wages away in a night club. You can’t do that with your Armani arse in a sling.

Obviously, they would like some time off. Perhaps the league bosses don’t do it properly because they don’t feel they deserve it, in the same way they feel like they don’t deserve their riches or that don’t appreciate that the league makes them rich. No kicky-kicky no ching-ching.

Something is afoot. There has to be a reason giving players an extended break is resisted by the authorities when it’s so obviously needed and when others feel it’s so needed.

It’s not as if there is no football for us to watch while players are on a sun lounger polishing their gold shoes. Lower down, where life is harder, there is no break because these humans are not as valuable and can be abused without concern. Go and watch that instead of drooling in front of multimillionaires playing awful games that test your love of football.

That isn’t what football is about, or it wasn’t. If you saw Burnley play Luton if you’d been told it was third tier you’d have believed it. Same goes for Chelsea v Fulham. If this is elite football, we need to redefine what that means.

The Premier League needs to learn that it isn’t the only game in town and we can do without it for a few weeks. That’s what they’re worried about of course. It’s a short step from absenting yourself for a few weeks to doing it permanently. The hypnosis might wear off. Hence the break-not-break. Don’t break the habit, break the Premier League model. It’s abusive of its own assets.