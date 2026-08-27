The Premier League’s opening weekend is done and dusted – and as much as it has given us some answers about certain teams, it will have also left some players with questions.

There’s only room for 20 players in a Premier League matchday squad, so it’s inevitable that some players miss out each week. But at a time like this, with the transfer window still open, it invariably leads to questions over omitted players’ futures.

Some will already have moves lined up, others will be ready to fight for their place.

Here are all the players who missed out on the opening weekend – not counting those who were injured or suspended, nor new signings who may not have been quite up to speed at their new team yet.

ARSENAL

Gabriel Martinelli – Linked quite strongly with a move to Al Hilal at the moment. Missed the Community Shield a week earlier too, with Christos Tzolis looking like an upgrade on the left wing.

Gabriel Jesus – Now in the last year of his contract, Arsenal would cash in if the opportunity arose. Behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Fabio Vieira – More likely to be sold than reintegrated after being out on loan last season.

Reiss Nelson – More likely to be sold than reintegrated after being out on loan last season.

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Martinez – Usurped by Zion Suzuki as Villa’s number one, so Unai Emery plugged the gap the only way he knows how: Marco. Bizot.

Ollie Watkins – “Silence.”

BOURNEMOUTH

Fraser Forster – Third choice at best in the Bournemouth goalkeeping department.

Max Aarons – Expected to leave after last season’s loan spell with Rangers.

Ben Winterburn – Being on loan in League Two doesn’t normally lead to instant Premier League starts the following season.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva – Was the subject of Brentford’s feature interview in their matchday programme against Spurs but is still on the long road back to full fitness.

Ellery Balcombe – Third-choice goalkeeper.

Kim Ji-soo – Was on loan at Kaiserslautern last season and might need another move for gametime.

Jayden Meghoma – Could be set for another spell with Rangers.

Gustavo Nunes – Might need another loan after last season’s stint with Swansea City.

BRIGHTON

Igor Julio – Needs to find somewhere to play more after last season’s pointless loan at West Ham.

Tom McGill – Third-choice goalkeeper.

Matt O’Riley – Subject of interest from Lyon after last season’s loan at Marseille.

Eiran Cashin – Back (for now) after a season with loan spells at Birmingham and Blackburn.

Amario Cozier-Duberry – Played in Conference League qualifying, but has had offers from elsewhere.

CHELSEA

Liam Delap – Off to Nottingham Forest – and for a cheeky profit too.

Nicolas Jackson – Possibly off to Aston Villa, though Atletico Madrid are hovering too.

Mykhaylo Mudryk – Available for loan after his ban ended. Leeds have tried, but Strasbourg might be more likely because that’s usually what happens.

Tosin Adarabioyo – Available for transfer and has interest from the continent.

Mamadou Sarr – Off to Real Sociedad on loan.

Gabriel Slonina – Third-choice keeper at best.

Dario Essugo – Available for loan after barely playing last season.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe – Only just back from a small injury, but third-choice keeper at best.

David Datro Fofana – Surely time for a permanent exit.

Marc Guiu – Likely to be on his way out.

MORE Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

COVENTRY CITY

Jake Bidwell – Wasn’t a regular for Coventry in the Championship, so won’t be in the Premier League.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues – Returning from a loan spell in League One with Wigan.

Kai Andrews – Back from a loan spell with Hibernian.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Remi Matthews – Third-choice goalkeeper.

Ismaila Sarr – Some say he’s had a groin issue; others say he’s pushing to join Galatasaray.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Set for a second spell with Charlton Athletic – this time permanently.

Matheus Franca – Available for loan despite impressing in pre-season.

Justin Devenny – Linked with a Championship move.

David Ozoh – Has been linked with a return to Derby after two loan spells there.

Romain Esse – Has minimal room in Pierre Sage’s plans after a move to Club Brugge collapsed.

EVERTON

Tom King – Third-choice goalkeeper.

Adam Aznou – Needs a loan after failing to make his Premier League debut last season.

FULHAM

Jonah Kusi-Asare – Didn’t play much in pre-season after making his move permanent, but is still only 19.

HULL CITY

Abdulkadir Omur – Unlikely to make the cut after being out on loan last season.

David Akintola – Also unlikely to make it into Hull’s final squad list.

Matty Jacob – Likely to leave before the end of the window.

IPSWICH TOWN

David Button – Fourth-choice keeper.

Alex Palmer – Third-choice keeper.

Chiedozie Ogbene – Back on the bench in the EFL Cup in midweek but still linked with an exit.

Anis Mehmeti – Could be off to Wrexham.

Ali Al-Hamadi – Has since signed on loan for Sheffield Wednesday.

LEEDS UNITED

Alex Cairns – Third-choice keeper as long as Lucas Perri is still around.

Largie Ramazani – Could be off back to Spain after last season’s loan with Valencia.

LIVERPOOL

Harvey Elliott – Here we go again… After his freezing out on loan at Aston Villa last season, he still can’t catch a break.

Freddie Woodman – Third-choice keeper.

Harvey Davies – Fourth-choice keeper.

MAN CITY

Marcus Bettinelli – Third-choice keeper.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – Must be time for a permanent exit after five loan spells away.

Issa Kabore – Off back to Wrexham on a permanent basis.

Claudio Echeverri – Two unsuccessful loans last season means he’ll have to bide his time to break through at City, but Maresca is said to be intrigued by him.

Juma Bah – Wasn’t even part of their pre-season tour in Asia, which points to another loan away.

MAN UTD

Tom Heaton – Third-choice keeper.

Toby Collyer – Set for a permanent exit.

Jack Fletcher – Scored and assisted for the under-21s on Monday instead.

Harry Amass – Also played for the under-21s.

Tyler Fletcher – Like his brother, got an assist for the under-21s, but unlike his brother, didn’t score.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Mark Gillespie – Temporarily fourth-choice keeper, but should be third-choice again soon.

Nick Pope – Now demoted to third-choice, but likely to leave.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Dilane Bakwa – Has since left for Lille on loan.

Morato – Pushed down the pecking order by the signing of Ousmane Diomande.

Eric da Silva Moreira – Has since joined Excelsior on loan.

Tyler Bindon – Linked with a Championship move.

SUNDERLAND

Simon Moore – Third-choice keeper.

Alan Browne – Linked with a return to Preston.

Aji Alese – Saw injury ruin his loan spell with Portsmouth last season.

Abdoullah Ba – Was set to join Peterborough but the move fell through.

Luis Semedo – Spent last season on loan back in Portugal with Moreirense.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Brandon Austin – Third-choice keeper.

Dane Scarlett – Four loan spells down, the ship has probably sailed for him to become a breakout first-teamer.

Kota Takai – Could do with another loan.

Souza – Faces fresh competition from Andy Robertson at left-back just months after joining. Time for a loan?

READ: Ten kneejerk reactions to the opening Premier League weekend: Carrick sacked and more