Brilliant Liverpool player among five Premier League wizards without a single assist

We take a look at the five Premier League players creating loads of chances without being credited with a single assist and Liverpool figure twice…

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham): 22 chances created, 0 assists

Son has been the best finisher of this Premier League season so far but while three players have given him a brace of assists (Manor Solomon, Richarlison and James Maddison), not one assist has been credited to Swedish winger Kulesevski. He has undoubtedly been back to the form of his first half-season in the Premier League but the numbers have done him absolutely no favours. Stop passing the ball to Richarlison, fella.

He’s created exactly the same number of chances as Bukayo Saka and the xGA would suggest that the quality of those chances has actually been higher, but Saka has three assists and is in our Premier League team of the season so far, while Kuluselski is largely forgotten in giddy talk of glorious Angeball.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool): 21 chances created, 0 assists

While Darwin Nunez has claimed a ludicrous three Premier League assists from four created chances, Szoboszlai has nothing to show from 21 chances created. That must feel like something of a p***er, especially as there are always d***heads on the internet who want to judge a player on assists and not with their eyes. And judging with your eyes would tell you he has been brilliant.

Indeed, he has created more chances in his first nine Premier League games than any new Liverpool player since Harry Kewell ten years ago. And we think he might be slightly better than Kewell.

Andy Robertson (Liverpool): 19 chances created, 0 assists

Same number of chances created as James Ward-Prowse and Julian Alvarez but that pair have been credited with three assists while Robertson’s cupboard is bare. Now injured so that drought will not be broken any time soon; he needs Liverpool to find their shooting boots in time for his return.

Liverpool have started the season in decent nick but they are the only team in the current top seven who are underscoring on their xG, with the centre-halves particularly culpable; you would have expected Virgil van Dijk to have powered at least one header home by now.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace): 18 chances created, 0 assists

Palace have had only three Premier League scorers this season and one of them is Eze. He is an excellent midfielder but you are asking a brilliant artist to create a masterpiece with children’s cheap crayons. We have a lot of love for Jordan Ayew but it’s nine seasons since he had a double-figure league season.

It is surely only a matter of time before Joachim Andersen gets his bonce on one of his free-kicks, mind.

Pascal Gross (Brighton): 17 chances created, 0 assists

Ten Brighton players have been credited with Premier League assists but none of them are new German international Gross. It must irk just a little that Tariq Lamptey and Julion Inciso have created two chances each and been credited with two assists each.

He is creating chances with greater regularity than in any other Premier League season so it is surely just a matter of time, though he has sensibly stopped trying and created only one chance in his last three games. That’s right fella; leave it to Kaoru Mitoma and co.