The 2024/25 Premier League season might only be seven games deep but there are seven players we can already tell are finished at their current clubs and will probably leave in January or next summer.

Inspired by an out-of-form Arsenal forward, here they are…

Premier League players who look finished at their club

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Arsenal fans have been unsure about Jesus for a while, which is a shame because his first few months at the club were fantastic. His and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrivals were the catalyst for a new era at the Emirates and it was their winning mentality which would bring the club trophies. Unfortunately for the ex-Manchester City duo, they have quickly been outgrown.

Zinchenko can’t get a kick because he is injured and when fully fit, it is hard to imagine him starting over Riccardo Calafiori or Jurrien Timber, with Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu also vying for the left-back spot.

As for Jesus, he has picked up a niggling injury or two in 2024/25 and when on the pitch for Arsenal, he has been well below par. The Brazilian is clearly an outstanding footballer and it could be a confidence issue but being limited to short cameos off the bench is not what he had in mind when he joined the Gunners two years ago.

The 27-year-old’s role at Arsenal is now to provide cover for Kai Havertz and help reduce the burden on Bukayo Saka. It will take a lot for him to leapfrog the German in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and a summer exit in 2025 would not shock anyone.

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)

West Ham brought in lots of new faces in the summer transfer window, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but new manager Julen Lopetegui showed his reluctance to chuck them all into the starting XI at the start of the campaign. This gave Coufal the opportunity to prove his worth to his new boss but after starts against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, the Czech right-back has only made two appearances off the bench and been an unused substitute in his side’s last three Premier League matches.

At the age of 32 and clearly past his best, there is no shame in being phased out by a Premier League team and that is what has happened to Coufal, who will only get in the team if Wan-Bissaka gets injured or suspended. Another unfortunate point is that for the first time since 2020/21, West Ham are not in Europe, so he won’t get those opportunities either.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has spoken bluntly about Mudryk’s form since his summer arrival, stating that he must improve. There has been no sugar-coating and rightly so; the Ukrainian winger has been very disappointing since his £62million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

The summer signing of Pedro Neto was never a good sign and while this would see struggling players in his position step up, that has not been the case with Mudryk. He was an unused substitute on matchday one, was hooked at half time on matchday two and has not started in the Premier League since.

The Europa Conference League is a good opportunity for Mudryk to impress and if he doesn’t, it would not be naive to picture him moving on from Chelsea next summer. It stinks of Arsenal. They love a Chelsea reject and Arteta wanted him before the Blues hijacked the deal.

Ben Brereton Diaz (Southampton)

In September, Brereton Diaz broke the record for the most games played in the Premier League without a win. He lost 10 and drew four while at Sheffield United last season and Southampton’s poor start finished the job. It is now 20 matches without a win after the gut-wrenching 1-1 draw against Ipswich and defeat at Bournemouth.

Now it is obviously not entirely his fault that he is the new holder of this unwanted record and he has played for two pants teams, but, come on.

An old tweet from an Everton fan to Eliaquim Mangala comes to mind: ‘Seriously mate no joking please just don’t play again prem not suited to u pal your crap no hard feelings just not worked out’.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Cash has never been convincing defensively and that has been evident this season, making rash decisions and being exposed when fit to play. He has always offered something going forward but even that aspect of his game is on the decline.

Granted, Cash has missed plenty of football this season through injury, however, he is being outgrown by Aston Villa and Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa appear to be better options at right-back.

Casemiro (Manchester United)

We have known this for a while but it feels worth driving it home. Casemiro has to leave the football before the football leaves him but you can hardly blame him for taking a hefty pay check from Man United every week.

A solid pre-season and opening day performance against Fulham gave the Old Trafford faithful hope that Casemiro would be something near back to his best in 2024/25 but two errors led to goal in a humiliating first half against Liverpool on matchday three had fans waiting for Manuel Ugarte to be thrust into the starting XI.

Ugarte has been rubbish since coming in but can’t be written off so early. Casemiro, meanwhile, has been rubbish for too long and is definitely not cut out for this level anymore. It’s a big shame for a once world-class defensive midfielder.

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Almiron is another player who has not featured a lot this season but that is enough to tell us that he is finished at Newcastle.

The Magpies wanted rid of him in the summer but the Paraguayan was not interested in leaving, which held back their pursuits of a new centre-back and right-sided forward. If you’re a Newcastle fan, you either love or hate Almiron but however you feel about him, you must know that he is quickly becoming a player not good enough for the club’s lofty ambitions.

Almiron has only played 30 minutes in the Premier League this season and will probably be off in January.