Our Premier League Power Rankings return for 2026/27.

It was a battle for first place between Declan Rice and Bruno Fernandes last season, and we fancy those two to be near the top again this term.

Inspired by the NBA and its Power Rankings, in which all 30 teams are judged on current performance, overall strength and a hint of potential, F365 are doing something similar, but with Premier League players rather than clubs.

We are hoping to blend a player’s overall ability with their present form in what could ultimately be dumbed down to a ranking of the frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year award.

At this early stage of the season, there will inevitably be a slight big-name bias. Alexander Isak would have ranked highly after matchday four last season, for example, before plummeting due to his awful performances in an underachieving Liverpool side.

Updated after matchday four, here we go. And please remember, it’s all just a little bit of fun at the end of the day, so don’t get your knickers in too much of a twist.

Premier League Power Rankings: Top 30 players this season

30) Pascal Gross (Brighton)

29) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

28) Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

27) Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton)

26) Vitaly Janelt (Brentford)

25) Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City)

24) James Trafford (Leeds)

23) Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal)

22) Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

21) Reece James (Chelsea)

20) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

An England recall is the least he deserves.

19) Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City)

Looks right at home in the City midfield. You should bloody think so for £125m.

18) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Still a ridiculous footballer. At 35, we are wondering if he will ever experience a steep decline.

17) Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Took the Tottenham transfer links personally. You really can’t blame him.

16) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Made a colossal save to ensure City beat Manchester United on Sunday. But is he better than David Raya?

15) Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Isak has started well, but he has a long way to go to justify the £125m Liverpool paid to sign him in 2025.

14) Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

A true breath of fresh air. What a talent. What an exciting player to watch.

13) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Started the season with three goals in three games, which is huge for a player whose form has left a lot to be desired over the last year.

12) Marc Guehi (Manchester City)

Awesome in City’s derby win at Old Trafford and comfortably one of the best central defenders in England.

11) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Szoboszlai’s Carabao Cup belter is irrelevant here… kind of. What a f***ing goal. Sometimes there can be an exception…

10) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

The lowest-ranked of Chelsea’s firing front three, but still probably the best of them all when at his absolute best.

9) Elliot Anderson (Manchester City)

Was fantastic for 10-man City against United, essentially playing in midfield on his own, a responsibility Anderson seemed to revel in.

8) Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

On the brink of being regarded as a world-class striker. Some say he’s the Premier League’s most complete.

7) Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)

Started very well at Stamford Bridge after becoming the most expensive British player of all time.

6) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

A crucial cog in Arsenal’s ridiculous defence, Gabriel looks just fine without his pal William Saliba next to him.

5) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

A hat-trick against newly-promoted Ipswich is somewhat papering over the cracks of an underwhelming start to the season for both United and their captain.

4) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Quietly going about his business and will be buoyed by the summer addition of Bruno Guimaraes, who isn’t just a better midfield partner than Rice had before, but the main reason he shouldn’t be run into the ground this season.

3) David Raya (Arsenal)

Raya’s penalty save against Enzo Le Fee might be one of the best in Premier League history. The Spaniard is so, so key. If he gets injured, Arsenal’s title push could easily unravel. The best goalkeeper in the top flight?

2) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

We are currently seeing the best version of Odegaard, who has carried his superb World Cup form with Norway into the new season. He looks fully fit and healthy for once and Arsenal are reaping the rewards.

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland’s production has not slowed down since Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola. He has started the campaign on fire. Just look at these stats.

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