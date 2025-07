Every Premier League club’s 2025 pre-season friendly fixtures and results

Keep up to date with every Premier League club's pre-season preparations.

This way for every pre-season friendly fixture and result as Premier League clubs prepare for the 2025-26 campaign…

Chelsea and Manchester City are just finishing last season but everyone else will be returning to work over the coming week to get ready for 2025-26.

Stay here to keep track of how every Premier League club is gearing up and what nonsense pre-season pots have been won and lost before the real business begins on the weekend of August 16…

ARSENAL

July 23: AC Milan (Singapore)

July 27: Newcastle (Singapore)

July 31: Tottenham Hotspur (Hong Kong)

ASTON VILLA

July 16: Walsall (A)

July 19: Hansa Rostock (A)

July 26: Eintracht Frankfurt (Louisville)

July 30: St Louis City (A)

August 2: Nashville (A)

August 6: Roma (Walsall)

BOURNEMOUTH

July 15: Hibernian (H – behind closed doors)

July 19: Bristol City (H – behind closed doors)

July 26: Everton (New Jersey)

July 31: Man Utd (Chicago)

August: 3 West Ham (Atlanta)

August 9: Real Sociedad (H)

BRENTFORD

August 2: QPR (A)

August 8: Borussia Monchengladbach (H)

BRIGHTON

August 2: Southampton (A)

August 9: Wolfsburg (H)

BURNLEY

July 26: Huddersfield (A)

July 26: Shrewsbury (A)

August 2: Stoke (A)

August 9: Lazio (H)

CHELSEA

August 8: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

August 10: AC Milan (H)

CRYSTAL PALACE

July 25: Crawley Town (A)

July 29: Mainz (Austria)

August 1: Augsburg (Austria)

August 10: Liverpool (Community Shield, Wembley)

EVERTON

July 15: Accrington Stanley (A)

July 19: Blackburn (A)

July 26: Bournemouth (New Jersey)

July 30: West Ham (Chicago)

August 3: Man Utd (Atlanta)

August 9: Roma (H)

FULHAM

August 9: Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

LEEDS UNITED

July 19: Man Utd (Stockholm)

August 2: Villarreal (H)

August 9: AC Milan (Dublin)

LIVERPOOL

July 13: Preston (A)

July 26: AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

August 4: Athletic Bilbao (H)

August 10: Crystal Palace (FA Community Shield)

MANCHESTER CITY

Pre-season schedule to be confirmed.

MANCHESTER UNITED

July 19: Leeds (Stockholm)

July 27: (00:00 BST) West Ham (New Jersey)

July 31: (02:30 BST) Bournemouth (Chicago)

August 3: Everton (Atlanta)

August 9: Fiorentina (H)

NEWCASTLE

July 19: Celtic (A)

July 27: Arsenal (Singapore)

July 30: K-League Select XI (South Korea)

August 3: Tottenham Hotspur (South Korea)

August 9: Atletico Madrid (H)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

July 12: Chesterfield (A)

August 2: Birmingham City (A)

August 5: Fiorentina (H)

August 9: Al Qadsiah (H)

SUNDERLAND

July 12: Gateshead (A)

July 12: South Shields (A)

July 19: Sevilla (Estadio Algarve)

July 21: Sporting Lisbon (Estadio Algarve)

July 26: Hearts (A)

July 26: Hull City (A)

August 2: Real Betis (H)

August 9: Augsburg (A)

August 10: Rayo Vallecano (H)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

July 19: v Reading (A)

July 31: Arsenal (Hong Kong)

August 7: Bayern Munich (Munich)

August 3: Newcastle (South Korea)

August 13: PSG (UEFA Super Cup, Udine)

WEST HAM

July 27: (00:00 BST) Man Utd (New Jersey)

July 30: Everton (Chicago)

August 3: Bournemouth (Atlanta)

August 9: Lille (H)

WOLVES

July 26: Stoke City (A)

July 30: Lens (Walsall)

August 3: Girona (A)

August 9: Celta Vigo (A)