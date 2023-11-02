Premier League Predictions Week 11: Savage backs Fulham to beat Man Utd, Arsenal to lose

Will there be more misery for Manchester United? Will Tottenham and Arsenal maintain their unbeaten starts? We are taking on Robbie Savage in predicting matchday 11 in the Premier League.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from back-to-back 3-0 home defeats when they get the weekend’s action underway at Fulham. After the lunchtime clash at Craven Cottage, there are five 3pm matches. Brentford host West Ham, Crystal Palace are at Burnley, Brighton travel to face Everton, Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, and Sheffield United take on Wolves in a huge clash at home.

Arguably the game of the weekend, Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways after West Ham knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but it will be tough away to Newcastle United, who smashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sunday brings us three matches, starting with Nottingham Forest at home to high-flying Aston Villa. Luton Town then have a huge task against Liverpool, and there is a massive London derby between unbeaten Tottenham and Chelsea, who are managed by ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Tasty.

Planet Sport Bet ambassador Robbie Savage once again takes on Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport, and Tipstrr in predicting the score in all ten Premier League matches.

Last week, only Robbie and Planet Sport got a correct score, with TEAMtalk, F365, and Planet Sport correctly predicting six out of the ten results.

Want to take on Robbie? You can here. If you get the highest score out of everyone, you win £250 to gamble on Planet Sport Bet! Not too shabby, that.

Fulham vs Man Utd

Robbie: Manchester United haven’t lost against Fulham in 17 games and if my maths is correct the last time Fulham beat them was back in 2009. I think Fulham could beat them again I really do. I know this is away from Manchester United, but the last two home games were two 3-0 defeats. I don’t think that has happened at Old Trafford since 1962 or something like that, which is quite remarkable. It’s a huge game for Erik ten Hag and his team, but do you know what? I’m going for a Fulham home win. Fulham 2-1.

F365: More trouble is on the horizon for Erik ten Hag. 2-1 home win.

TEAMtalk: 0-2.

Planet Sport: 1-2.

Tipstrr: 0-2.

MAILBOX: Man Utd crisis: ‘Dutch Ole’ Erik ten Hag has ‘lost his bo**ocks’ and lacks ego for job

Brentford vs West Ham

Robbie: Last season Branford beat West Ham twice in the league, on both occasions it was 2-0. But things are different at West Ham. On the back of beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, what a great victory that was, 3-1, and Bowen is in fine form for West Ham. I think it might be a role reversal. I think West Ham will win 2-0, with Bowen to get the goals.

F365: Despite a great Carabao Cup result against Arsenal for West Ham, Brentford will win 2-0.

TEAMtalk: 1-1.

Planet Sport: 1-1.

Tipstrr: 1-2.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Robbie: Burnley have got to start winning games, only four points in the Premier League and deep in a relegation battle. When the fixtures came out these are the games that Vincent Kompany and his side would have loved to have taken points, no question about it. Palace, they could do with a win as well. At Turf Moor I think Burnley have to win this one. Can I see them doing it? It’s a really tough one to call. Crystal Palace in transition on the counter-attack will be good. But I just think at Turf Moor, Burnley will nick this one, 1-0.

F365: 2-0 away win.

TEAMtalk: 1-2.

Planet Sport: 1-0.

Tipstrr: 1-1.

Everton vs Brighton

Robbie: Well this game last season involved goals. Remember Everton went there and won 5-1, but then Brighton beat Everton 4-1 earlier in the season. So 11 goals in the last two games. So I expect goals and there’s goals in Brighton’s games. Calvert-Lewin also scored a wonderful goal against West Ham. So I think Calvert-Lewin will get on the scoresheet again and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Everton win.

F365: Brighton to win 3-1.

TEAMtalk: 1-3.

Planet Sport: 1-2.

Tipstrr: 2-3.

Man City vs Bournemouth

Robbie: The last time Bournemouth took a point off Manchester City was back in 1999. In that season, Manchester City came to Macclesfield Town, as it was then, and got an 86th minute winner from Shaun Goater. Look at what has happened to Manchester City and look at what has happened to Macclesfield since then. Last season Man City put eight goals through Bournemouth, with Bournemouth getting one. I think it’ll be a 5-0 win to Manchester City. Foden has got three in three against Bournemouth. Haaland only got one of those eight goals last season. I think Haaland for a brace in a 5-0 win for Manchester City.

F365: Manchester City should smash Bournemouth. 5-0 win.

TEAMtalk: 5-0.

Planet Sport: 6-0.

Tipstrr: 5-0.

Sheffield Utd vs Wolves

Robbie: Sheffield United have just one point this season and the way they are going it will be worse than the Derby County team I played in that finished the Premier League season on 11 points. It’s quite remarkable. I didn’t think there’d be anybody ever worse than that Derby County team I played in, but if Sheffield United continue this form they will be worse, which is quite unbelievable. Can they win the game? I think under Gary O’Neil, Wolves will win this game. I really do. We’ve all seen the preparation Gary O’Neill and his staff go into to prepare for a Premier League game and I think every team in the Premier League will do that. So on this game, Wolves go to Bramall Lane, I think they’ll win it and I’ll think they’ll win it 2-1.

F365: More misery for Paul Heckingbottom and the Blades. 2-1 win for Wolves.

TEAMtalk: 1-1.

Planet Sport: 1-1.

Tipstrr: 1-2.

Newcastle vs Arsenal

Robbie: This should be the game of the weekend. Newcastle on the back of a fantastic win at Old Trafford. Eight changes Eddie Howe made to his team just goes to show the strength in depth he has now at Newcastle, while Arsenal made changes in their defeat against West Ham. The last five meetings, three of those games Arsenal have won 2-0. Both teams to score hasn’t happened in this fixture since 2018. But having said that, I’m going for both teams to score. I think Newcastle with the momentum will give Arsenal their first defeat in the league. So a Newcastle 2-1 win.

F365: Even with Newcastle missing a few important players, it will be a tight game. 1-1.

TEAMtalk: 2-2.

Planet Sport: 1-1.

Tipstrr: 1-1.

PLANET SPORT BET: CHALLENGE ROBBIE WITH OUR FREE PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTOR GAME

Nott’m Forest vs Aston Villa

Robbie: Aston Villa are in fine form, unbeaten in their last six in all competitions and scoring goals. Ollie Watkins in fine fine form, Douglas Luiz also playing well, he’s been a key player for them. What a job Unai Emery has done. Nottingham Forest need to win this one. Their home form last season was one of the reasons they stayed in the Premier League. It’s not as good this year. It’s a game they’ll be looking to win, but I don’t think they will. Aston Villa, not great on the road, but I think they’ve got enough to beat Forest and I’m going 2-0 to Villa.

F365: Forest are out of form and Villa are flying but we are going with another 1-1 draw.

TEAMtalk: 1-3.

Planet Sport: 1-2.

Tipstrr: 1-2.

Luton vs Liverpool

Robbie: Liverpool play Luton for the first time since 2008. There was a hat-trick in that game from Steven Gerrard. Will there be a hat-trick in this game? Mo Salah possibly. I think Liverpool will go to Luton and win. When the fixtures come out this is a game that Rob Edwards would have thought that any point will be a bonus. I think it’ll be tough, and they’ll make a little bit of a game of it, but I think Liverpool will dominate in the end. I’m going to go for a Liverpool 4-0 win and a hat-trick for Mo Salah.

F365: Comfortable one for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. 3-0 to the away team.

TEAMtalk: 0-4.

Planet Sport: 0-3.

Tipstrr: 0-3.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Robbie: The momentum is with Spurs, their brand of football is brilliant. People are saying can Spurs now win the Premier League? Chelsea, they can’t score goals. I know they got a couple in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn but no goals last week against Brentford, they are struggling to score goals in the Premier League. Will they score against Spurs? I’m not so sure they will. Look at the momentum, the way they are playing and Spurs are full of confidence. Spurs don’t usually win this game, they’ve only won two out of the last 13. I think it’ll be three out of 14. Big Ange to win this game, Spurs to win this game. I’m going 2-0.

F365: We are backing a first defeat of the season for Spurs. 2-1 Chelsea. Bold, I know.

TEAMtalk: 2-0.

Planet Sport: 2-1.

Tipstrr: 3-1.

READ MORE: Who will win the PFA Player of the Year? Salah is second-favourite behind Haaland